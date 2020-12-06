Australian professional snooker player Neil Robertson believes Roger Federer plays tennis 'the proper way'. In a recent interview, Robertson expressed his wish to play - and win titles in - snooker in the same fashion as the Swiss legend goes about his tennis.

"I want to play the proper way," Robertson said. "You watch people like Roger Federer, and guys like that, the way they go about it and win trophies. I want to win the right way."

"I've won enough tournaments mixing it up with different varieties, but I want to win the right way and I think that’s what’s led me to have success these last few years," he added.

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The Swiss is tied with Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slams, which is the all-time record in men's tennis.

Federer's exquisite, free-flowing game has often drawn praise from hardcore fans and casual observers alike. The 39-year-old's adherence to old-school technique, coupled with his reliance on timing and precision rather than brute force, have prompted many to describe his game as tennis perfection.

Roger Federer's style was probably best captured by American author David Foster Wallace, who described watching the Swiss legend in action as a religious experience.

"Roger Federer’s forehand is a great liquid whip, his backhand a one-hander that he can drive flat, load with topspin, or slice — the slice with such snap that the ball turns shapes in the air and skids on the grass to maybe ankle height," Wallace had written. "Federer's serve has world-class pace and a degree of placement and variety no one else comes close to; the service motion is lithe and uneccentric, distinctive (on TV) only in a certain eel-like all-body snap at the moment of impact. His anticipation and court sense are otherworldly, and his footwork is the best in the game — as a child, he was also a soccer prodigy."

"All this is true, and yet none of it really explains anything or evokes the experience of watching this man play," he had added. "Of witnessing, firsthand, the beauty and genius of his game."

The 38-year-old Neil Robertson, a former World No. 1 who is currently ranked No. 3, has 18 ranking titles and four Triple crown wins to his credit so far. He is clearly a fan of Roger Federer, just like many others from outside the tennis world.

Ronnie O' Sullivan claims adopting a plant-based diet like Novak Djokovic has worked wonders for Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson at the 2018 Kaspersky Riga Masters in Latvia.

Meanwhile the legendary Ronnie O’Sullivan, who was once described by Neil Robertson as the Roger Federer of snooker, believes that the Aussie has enjoyed more success after adopting a plant-based diet like Novak Djokovic.

"Novak Djokovic changed his diet and all of a sudden couldn’t stop winning Majors," O'Sullivan said. "You look at him (Robertson) now, he looks much fitter and much healthier."

"This is a business and he [Robertson] is investing in himself," the Englishman added. "When you invest in yourself, you can produce. But when you’re a bit lackadaisical in your preparation, you get mediocre results."

Robertson is currently competing in the UK Championships and is through to Sunday's final, where he will meet either Judd Trump or Yu Ling.