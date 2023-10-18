"I don't want to prove anything to anyone" - Stefanos Tsitsipas hits back at criticism that he is no longer focused on tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas has expressed his intent to overcome recent professional challenges, during an interaction with the media at the European Open 2023 in Antwerp.

The World No. 7 is facing a performance dip in recent months following his victory at the Los Cabos Open in August, where he defeated Alex de Minaur in the final with a score of 6–3, 6–4 to clinch the singles title. This performance contrasted with his subsequent tournament outings, leading to discussions regarding his current form.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently addressed the criticisms head-on, affirming his dedication to tennis in a statement. This came as a response to those doubting his commitment to the sport due to his recent performances on the court.

“I train more than I ever did in my career. I don't want to prove anything to anyone, except to myself, to prove to myself that I am capable of regaining my level. I believe in it,” said Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently competing in the European Open 2023 in Antwerp. He and Petros Tsitsipas advanced to the Round of 16 in the doubles category, defeating Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and David Vega with a score of 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2). In the singles category, Tsitsipas, one of the top four seeds, received a bye into the tournament's second round. His next match in the tournament is scheduled for October 19, 2023.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reunites with father Apostolos in bid to overcome performance hurdles

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

In an attempt to counter the performance challenges, Stefanos Tsitsipas made a significant off-court change in early August 2023, reverting to the guidance of his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, as his coach, and replacing Mark Philippoussis. This coaching change occurred after his victory at the Los Cabos Open, a period that marked the beginning of a series of performance dips for Tsitsipas. The change aimed at navigating through the rough patch and regaining a winning momentum as seen in earlier tournaments.

The decision to revert to his father's coaching came amidst a series of less favorable outcomes on the court. Following his victory at the Los Cabos Open, Tsitsipas faced a second-round exit at the US Open and a loss in the last 32 of the Shanghai Masters. His tour-level match record post-Los Cabos victory stands at 3-5. The coaching change is a part of Tsitsipas' efforts to address the recent performance challenges.