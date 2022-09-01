"I don't want to put pressure on anybody, but I think Rafa is a big favourite also" - Daniil Medvedev picks Rafael Nadal as man to beat at US Open

Daniil Medvedev reckons Rafael Nadal is a huge favorite for the title after the defending champion dispatched Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the US Open third round.

Medvedev, looking to become the first male player in 14 years to defend his title in New York, was ruthless against his French opponent. He conceded just two games in the opener before Rindeknech provided stiffer resistance in the second. Nevertheless, the top seed took a two-set lead before breezing through the third set to book his place in the Round of 32.

At his press conference, Medvedev said that he feels good about his chances and added that Nadal, who is 20-0 in Majors this year, could go all the way as well.

"I don't want to put pressure on anybody, but I think Rafa is a big favourite also. He won the last time he played here against me actually. He won two Slams this year. ... He actually didn't lose in a Grand Slam this year," he said.

The Mallorcan won the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles this year before making the Wimbledon semifinals. However, he had to withdraw from the tournament after sustaining an abdominal tear in his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz.

Meanwhile, Medvedev lost to Nadal in the Australian Open final this year and had also fallen short against the Spaniard in his first Major final at the 2019 US Open.

"I was actually not super happy with my level" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open

Despite winning in straight sets, Daniil Medvedev wasn't overly pleased with his level of tennis against Rinderknech, admitting that it can be tricky to play at night.

"I was actually not super happy with my level, said Medvedev. "At the same time, it's sometimes really tough to play at night. All the day waiting. I usually like it, but a little bit in the beginning can be a little bit tricky."

However, he added that his superior experience and Rindeknech's nervy start stood him in good stead.

"I think it was much tougher for him," said the Russian. "I'm pretty experienced with that, had these nights already a couple times. For him maybe it was the first one or second one. He definitely didn't start the match very good."

Harping on the importance of a straight-sets win, Medvedev said that he was happy that his level of play improved as the match wore on.

"In general, I'm happy with my level in the third set, so that's great," said Medvedev. "At the end of the match, it was getting better and better. At the same time a win is the most important, three sets. Try to get out as early as possible even if it is pretty late. Looking forward for next round."

Daniil Medvedev will next take on Yibing Wu for a place in the second week. The top seed needs to reach the final to stand a chance of remaining No. 1 after the US Open.

