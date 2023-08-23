“I want to see Rafael Nadal’s life” – Frances Tiafoe, Andy Murray, Victoria Azarenka & others pick players they want featured on reality show

Maria Sakkari is most interested in learning about Rafael Nadal's life, as admitted by the Greek when she sat down with Frances Tiafoe, Andy Murray, Victoria Azarenka, and others for a fun session hosted by the US Open.

The tennis stars were asked to choose a player whom they wanted to see appear on a reality show. Azarenka made fun of herself before taking breakout star Christopher Eubanks' name.

"If I would be on camera, in the first 20 minutes it will be canceled. I think there are a lot of characters. You know what… Chris Eubanks. I’ve been talking about Tiafoe, but I think he’s just really funny," she said.

Reigning Cincinnati Open champion Coco Gauff also picked Eubanks as her choice while the 27-year-old himself, along with Jessica Pegula, went for Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe agreed with Eubanks' and Pegula's preference, saying:

"Probably myself."

Murray dodged the question, saying:

"I’ve not watched Break Point, so I can’t answer that."

Elina Svitolina voted for Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Frenchman Benoit Paire and Maria Sakkari opted for Nadal.

"A reality show… Something like the Kardashians. Out of interest… I want to see Rafa’s life."

Expand Tweet

"It was never meant to be the Nadal-Djokovic show" - Break Point show's producer James Gay-Rees

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal greet each other.

Netflix tennis show Break Point's producer James Gay-Rees earlier this year said it was difficult to get Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on board. In an interview with RadioTimes, he said:

"We obviously had discussions with everybody. But the thing is, when you're as big as Rafa or Novak, apart from the fact that some of them have got their own projects happening already, which pre-existed ours, it's hard to really corral it."

Gay-Rees mentioned the younger players were more interested in doing the show.

"The younger players have more to gain from being in here and, personally, I think they're at more interesting points in their stories because when those four players have fundamentally dominated a sport maybe more than any other sport I can think about, everyone else has been sort of living in their shadow," he said.

The producer also revealed their team never intended to make the show about Nadal or Djokovic.

"From very early on, we identified the idea of the next generation, it was never meant to be the Nadal-Djokovic show. It was never going to be that. Practically and logistically, it was never going to be that, and that was never our intention," he said.

"We would happily have engaged with them a little bit more, but it became pretty clear, pretty quickly that wasn't the route we were going to take," he added.

The show Break Point was first released in January this year by Netflix. It featured the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe, and other tennis players.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here