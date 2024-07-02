Members of the ‘Big 3'—Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic—have inspired an entire generation of tennis players, and Carlos Alcaraz is very much a part of it. The Spaniard, in his own words, holds nothing but admiration for them.

At only 21, Alcaraz is already on track to become an all-time great. The youngster has won three Grand Slams (all on different surfaces) and returns to Wimbledon as the defending champion.

Ahead of his campaign, he spoke about his aspirations in an interview with CNN. The Spaniard said he dreams of being among the best in history and wants to sit at the same table as Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

"I was asked what my dream was right now and I said I want to be one of the best in history. I'm dreaming big," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I want to sit at the same table as the Big 3, the legends of our sport," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz went on to say that he likes to surround himself with those who think as big as him and will help him achieve his dream and move forward.

"If I want to achieve that dream, I'd like to be surrounded by brands and people who share it, who think as big as I do," he said.

"If I look back, I've achieved great things so far, but that's something I don't want to think about, I want to move forward," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz looks to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic as multi-time WImbledon champ

Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz comes into this year’s Wimbledon as the defending champion. Hinge will be looking to join the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal as multi-time winners.

Being the defending champion makes Wimbledon even more special for Alcaraz. In the same interview, he spoke of feeling more mature this year, thanks to his experience playing on the grass.

"It doesn't really change too much for me," the youngster said. "It makes it even more special. I'm trying not to think about the pressure I have to defend points or wanting to go far," he said.

"The difference compared to last year is that I'm more mature. I know how to play on grass, I have more experience playing on this surface," he added.

Federer holds a record number of eight Wimbledon titles, while Djokovic and Nadal have lifted the trophies seven and two times, respectively.

Alcaraz got the better of Mark Lajal in his first round clash and will take on Aleksandar Vukic next.

