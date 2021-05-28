Don't want to speak ill of Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, but for me, Roger Federer is tennis: Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet recently threw his weight behind Roger Federer in the GOAT debate.

Although Federer, who is tied for 20 Grand Slams with Rafael Nadal, is widely considered the GOAT, his claim to the moniker is steadily diminishing and he could be dethroned by the Spaniard in the coming weeks should the Mallorcan triumph at Roland Garros.

Richard Gasquet believes the GOAT moniker should not simply be given to the player who has won the most titles. The Frenchman asserted that Roger Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic are champions in their own right, but that he was leaning towards the Swiss legend.

"Personally, I find the subject (GOAT debate) rather interesting," Gasquet said. "The problem is, it's a never-ending debate. It obviously depends on the criteria on which we base ourselves.

"In my eyes, the greatest is not the one who will be the most successful. And besides, if I make a choice, it is not to devalue one of the three. They are incredible champions. The fact remains that for me, tennis is Roger Federer."

Gasquet went on to explain that he holds both Djokovic and Nadal in very high regard but ranked Roger Federer ahead of his two rivals due to the Swiss' unique abilities on the court.

"Novak, I have nothing against him, he is amazing, and he has always been very good with me," Gasquet added. "I repeat, I don't want to speak ill of Djokovic or Rafa, but if I had to pick, it would be Roger Federer, his technique, his gestures, his elegance on a court."

GOAT debate will be settled in a few years' time: Richard Gasquet

Rafael Nadal after beating Roger Federer at the 2019 French Open

Richard Gasquet reckons we will get a clearer picture of the greatest player of all time in a few years' time.

"I would say that in two or three years, we should see more clearly (on who finishes as the GOAT)," added the Frenchman.

Richard Gasquet then shifted his focus to Rafael Nadal and described the Mallorcan as "one of the best sportsmen in the world." The World No. 51 recalled his Monte Carlo match against Nadal in 2005 and claimed he could have had a better record against the Spaniard if he had managed to get across the line that day.

In their second career meeting, Gasquet won the opening set but went on to lose a tight three-set encounter. The Frenchman would go on to lose a further 14 times to the Spaniard.

"It is true that our careers have often crossed," Gasquet said. "I have a real regret about our duel at Monte-Carlo in 2005: it was the first at this level, I led a set to 0, I played the match well. It's easy to say today, but if I had beaten him that day, maybe our head-to-head wouldn't be the same."

