I don't want to take anything away from Rafael Nadal's AO 22 victory, me not participating in the tournament regardless: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was victorious in his first match on the ATP tour since last year on Tuesday, beating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to advance to the second round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

During the press conference following his opening-round win, Djokovic was asked to give his thoughts on a variety of topics - ranging from his arch-rival Rafael Nadal winning a record-breaking 21st Major title following the former's deportation from Australia, the positive reception from his fans in Dubai, and whether he would be playing at any American hardcourt events in 2022.

Djokovic was first asked how he felt with regards to Nadal nabbing the 2022 Australian Open title in his absence. The World No. 1 expressed his astonishment at how the Spaniard won the Melbourne Slam despite just having returned from a six-month injury layoff.

The Serb also added that he had "tons of respect" for the 21-time Major winner, while asserting that his rival's achievement shouldn't be glossed over just because he was absent from the first Major of the year.

"I think it was 4, 5 months ago that he was on the crutches & now he's winning a slam. It's incredible," the World No. 1 said. "I got tons of respect for him. I don't want to take anything away from his victory, me not participating in the tournament regardless."

"I was equally excited and nervous like before any other match after a long break" - Novak Djokovic on his return to competitive tennis

Djokovic was then probed on whether he was feeling jittery ahead of his first competitive match since the Davis Cup finals in December last year. In his response, the Serb claimed that he was "equally excited and nervous" ahead of his Dubai opener.

He did insist, however, that he was extremely happy with the positive reception from his fans in the Arab capital - many of whom were waving the Serbian flag throughout the match in support of him.

"Well, yeah, I would say I was equally excited and nervous like before any other match after a long break. I had almost two and a half, three months without a match officially on the tour.

"I think Dubai is a perfect place for me to start a season because of the support and the fans that showed up tonight and really cheered me on the way they did. Big Serbian community as well. Very nice to see Serbian flags around. I felt there was an international crowd supporting me as well, which was very nice. They exceeded my best expectations, so to say, in terms of the atmosphere," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 was later asked to elaborate further on his experience in Dubai on Tuesday, considering it was his first match of the 2022 season. The Serb admitted that the Melbourne debacle was playing on his mind before he stepped on-court, but conceded in the same breath that he was "very pleased" with his performance during the match - especially at the crucial junctures.

He did admit, however, that his performance was far from his best, and that he will be looking to hit a higher gear in his next match at the ATP 500 tournament.

"Obviously with everything that was happening, I didn't know how it's going to, you know, unfold for me on the court, how am I going to feel," Djokovic said. "Obviously I was trying to use my experience, approach this match as any other really.

"I'm very pleased with the way I managed to hold my nerves I think in the crucial moments when I was facing break points, found the right serve. I know I can always do better in terms of the quality of tennis," he added. "There's some moments where I felt like I played really well, some moments where I was just losing the rhythm on my serve, serving low percentage first serves. Of course, for the next match there's always more to work on and improve and look forward to."

During the press conference, Djokovic was asked whether he'll be playing at American hardcourt events in Indian Wells, Miami and New York. He inferred in his reply that the current US travel guidelines likely wouldn't allow him to play without being fully vaccinated.

"As of today, not. I can't go - can't enter the United States. As of today, I'm not able to play" Djokovic said. "But let's see what happens. I mean, maybe things change in the next few weeks."

