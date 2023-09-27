"I wanted to come home and have this beautiful family" - Maria Sharapova on how she 'juggles' motherhood and hectic work schedule

Maria Sharapova has recently revealed how she balances the demands of motherhood alongside her hectic work schedule.

Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis in February 2020. Since then, she has been engaged in a multitude of endeavors, skillfully balancing her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and ambassador for various sponsors.

In December 2020, the former World No.1 announced the news of her engagement to the British businessman, Alexander Gilkes. The couple then welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy named Theodore, into the world on July 1, 2022.

During a conversation with German former tennis player Andrea Petkovic, Sharapova shared that embracing motherhood has been one of her most remarkable achievements.

She also expressed a newfound reverence for the journey of motherhood and parenthood, acknowledging the multitude of responsibilities and challenges that accompany it.

"I became a mother about a year ago which I think was one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ve ever experienced. I have an entirely new respect for motherhood and parenthood and just that this is the moment of how you like you know your body is experiencing completely different, your mind somewhere else," Maria Sharapova said in a recent episode of 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'

Maria Sharapova expressed the challenges she has faced as a mother. She revealed that she had always wanted to return home at the end of each day to a loving and beautiful family.

"That’s been challenging, rewarding because I’m also you know I’d love to work, I’m very ambitious. I’ve always had big goals about where I know I’ve set foundation in the business world for several years during my career and I knew that I wanted to take it to another level and grow. But yet I wanted to come home and have this beautiful family and so yeah it's just that it's a bit of a juggle game," she added.

During the conversation, Petkovic expressed her desire to see Sharapova at tennis tournaments, adding that it was not necessary for the Russian to attend every single one.

"Hopefully we will see you more at some tennis events you don’t have to come to everyone," the German said.

In response, the five-time Grand Slam champion playfully said that her son Theodore would greatly appreciate it, as he is still young and in need of her assistance for several more years.

"Not all of them? Thank you. My son appreciates that. Think he needs my help for a few more years but it’s nice to pop in here and there," Maria Sharapova said.

"I was an entertainer, it's such a beautiful feeling" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova pictured at the 2020 Brisbane International

Maria Sharapova was a dominant force on the WTA tour for over a decade. Throughout her illustrious career, she reached the pinnacle of success by claiming the World No. 1 ranking on five separate occasions. She also stands as the sole Russian player to have accomplished a remarkable Career Grand Slam.

Sharapova won her maiden Major at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships, where she defeated the defending champion, Serena Williams, in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the final. This victory not only secured her the title but also propelled her into the top-10 rankings for the very first time.

She made history in 2005 by becoming the first Russian woman to claim the top spot in the world rankings. She also holds a silver medal from the 2012 London Olympics in addition to her exceptional exploits on the professional tour.

Reflecting on her illustrious career, Maria Sharapova stated that she moved past the role of a mere tennis player, assuming the mantle of an entertainer for the masses.

"I realized when I was a little older that ultimately I was an entertainer. I wasn't just doing this for myself to win but when I when on to the court and I was having a really bad day, there could be somebody in the audience that was having a bad day themselves," Maria Sharapova said at the 2023 Cannes Sport Beach.

"If I could turn that match around and show them on a bad day I was able to win or I was able to improve in front of their eyes, imagine how they'll go to sleep. That impact you try to forget because there's a lot of pressure with it but ultimately it's such a beautiful feeling to have that you can have inspiration on other people," she added.