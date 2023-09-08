"I watched 4-5 episodes of My Hero Academia before I played" - Coco Gauff shares her post-match anime ritual after reaching US Open final

Coco Gauff recently revealed her post-match routine in an on-court interview after reaching her first US Open final.

Sixth seed Gauff defeated 10th seed Karolina Muchova in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) in the semifinals on Thursday, September 7.

The US Open official Twitter (now X) account posted a clip from Gauff's on-court interview. In the clip, the Interviewer asked Gauff about her post-match routine.

"Press, treatment, watch some anime. Literally today I watched like four or five episodes of My Hero Academia before I played so I don't know I mean I may watch some of the match maybe not, I don't know I haven't even thought that far ahead to be honest," she replied.

Expand Tweet

Gauff had previously confessed her fondness for anime shows in a press conference.

"My friend is really into anime and she got me into that. I have known her since I was 10. She’s been trying to get me into anime for years and finally, I was like okay, I’ll try it," she said.

The match was dramatically interrupted by climate change protesters, who disrupted play for nearly an hour. The American claimed that she had a premonition that something like that could take place.

"The crazy thing is this morning I told myself ‘I bet there’s gonna be a climate change protest in the final.’ Karolina asked me how I recognized it was a protest. I was like ‘I don’t know, something this morning told me'," she said.

Coco Gauff has already made history by becoming the youngest US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999. She will either face compatriot Madison Keys or Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Saturday, September 9.

"I cheer for her every match she plays" - Naomi Osaka on Coco Gauff's performance at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Naomi Osaka recently participated in a forum on mental health in sports at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Osaka is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Shai, in July. While at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, the former World No. 1 spoke to ESPN.

When asked about Coco Gauff's recent accomplishments, Osaka praised the 19-year-old's on-court and off-court behavior, calling her a positive role model for her own daughter.

"I don't know if I would be bold enough to say I mentored her but I’m always really proud of everything that she does. Just everything that she’s doing and speaking out about so many different topics," Osaka said. "I think it’s something that I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model."

Osaka also expressed her admiration for Gauff's performance at the ongoing US Open.

"Just seeing her doing well in her home Grand Slam is really cool. I cheer for her every match she plays," she added.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline