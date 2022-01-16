"I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong & Australians safe" - Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Novak Djokovic's visa cancelation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently issued a statement on the confirmation of Novak Djokovic's visa cancelation. Morrison thanked the Federal Court for enforcing Djokovic's deportation, and reiterated that the Serb's visa was revoked on "health, safety, and good order grounds."

Djokovic's visa was canceled for a second time by the Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, on Friday. Hawke's decision, however, was taken up for judicial review by the Federal Court on Sunday.

At the end of the hearing, the judges gave a verdict in favor of Alex Hawke and the Australian government. That means Novak Djokovic will not be able to participate at this year's Australian Open, a tournament he has won a record nine times.

In his statement later on Sunday, Prime Minister Morrison claimed that it was in "public interest" to cancel Djokovic's visa. Morrison hailed the court's decision as one that would keep Australia's "borders strong" and its citizens "safe."

"The Full Federal Court of Australia unanimously decided to dismiss Mr Novak Djokovic’s application for judicial review which sought to challenge the Minister for Immigration’s decision to cancel his visa," Morrison said.

"This cancelation decision was made on health, safety and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," he added. "I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe...Our Government has always understood this and has been prepared to take the decisions and actions necessary to protect the integrity of our borders."

Eden Gillespie @edengillespie



"Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law," he says. PM Scott Morrison has weighed in on the court's ruling re: Djokovic's visa cancellation."Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law," he says. @SBSNews PM Scott Morrison has weighed in on the court's ruling re: Djokovic's visa cancellation."Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law," he says. @SBSNews https://t.co/jncnW65VAJ

The decision on Novak Djokovic's visa took up as many as 10 days, with the entire tennis world fixated on the developments in the saga throughout. In that context, Scott Morrison stated that it's now time to "get on" with the Australian Open and enjoy some great tennis.

"I thank the Court for their prompt attention to these issues and the patience of all involved as we have worked to resolve this issue," Morrison said. "It’s now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer."

Paul Sakkal @paulsakkal



It means there are no other legal options and he will be deported from Australia twitter.com/karenlsweeney/… Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney What happens next? Well there's almost zero prospect that a High Court special leave application (or hearing) could be heard and determined before Djokovic was scheduled to play tomorrow. What happens next? Well there's almost zero prospect that a High Court special leave application (or hearing) could be heard and determined before Djokovic was scheduled to play tomorrow. Confirmed with Djokovic's team that he will not be going to the High CourtIt means there are no other legal options and he will be deported from Australia @theage Confirmed with Djokovic's team that he will not be going to the High CourtIt means there are no other legal options and he will be deported from Australia @theage twitter.com/karenlsweeney/…

Novak Djokovic is missing the Australian Open for the first time since 2004

Interestingly, this will be the first time since 2004 that Novak Djokovic won't feature at the Australian Open. Having won the title on nine occasions, the Serb is inarguably the most successful player in the history of the 'Happy Slam.'

Novak Djokovic with the Australian Open title

Djokovic is currently on a 21-match winning streak at the Australian Open, having won the last three editions. He will now look to resume his streak at the 2023 edition, assuming doesn't face a three-year ban from the country.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



(There should be accountability for their role in this mess in due course.)



#AusOpen A statement from Tennis Australia:(There should be accountability for their role in this mess in due course.) A statement from Tennis Australia:(There should be accountability for their role in this mess in due course.)#AusOpen https://t.co/4TEtRGjO0R

Also Read Article Continues below

After his departure, Novak Djokovic's position will be taken up by lucky loser Salvatore Caruso, as confirmed by Tennis Australia.

Edited by Musab Abid