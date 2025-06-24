"I went through that with Serena Williams" - Patrick Mouratoglou makes his feelings clear on Aryna Sabalenka apologizing for Coco Gauff controversy

Patrick Mouratoglou recently spoke up about Aryna Sabalenka's apology to Coco Gauff in the aftermath of the pair's clash in the women's singles final of the 2025 French Open. Sabalenka's apology came after she received fierce backlash for seemingly undermining Gauff's victory against her at Roland Garros.

At a post-match press conference following the American's thrilling three-set comeback win over the Belarusian in Paris, the latter suggested that the result boiled down to her own erratic display rather than Gauff's performance. Sabalenka also controversially said that had the American faced Iga Swiatek in the final, she would have lost to the Pole.

Unsurprisingly, Aryna Sabalenka's comments didn't go down well with the vast majority of the tennis fraternity. Later, facing a relentless wave of criticism, the reigning WTA No. 1 apologized to Coco Gauff. Recently, iconic coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who guided the legendary Serena Williams to 10 of her 23 singles Major titles, had his say on the controversy and the Belarusian's subsequent apology.

"Even if she's the World No. 1, even if she's winning so much, even if she can show so much confidence in her behavior, what happened just shows that she's human and it feels good. First of all, I really love that Aryna was able to take distance, reflect and come back with some comments about her final and the commentaries she made about the match against Coco," Mouratoglou said.

The 55-year-old briefly revisited his glorious collaboration with Serena Williams as well, stating that he completely understands how Sabalenka felt after losing the 2025 French Open final. Williams lost four Major finals under Mouratoglou's tutelage (2018 and 2019 Wimbledon Championships, and 2018 and 2019 US Open).

"We all go through moments when we have too much emotion, and it's not the mind that speaks, it's the emotions. I think it was very emotional for her. I mean, it's a Grand Slam final. The emotional level, and I went through that with Serena many times. I know how much emotion it brings. And when you lose and you feel you had the match in your hands, there is nothing more painful," he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou lauds Aryna Sabalenka's "strength" and "courage" after Belarusian's apology to Coco Gauff

Patrick Mouratoglou went on to speak highly of Aryna Sabalenka, claiming that the Belarusian's virtues aided her in acknowledging her mistake and apologizing to Coco Gauff. The veteran French coach also laid bare his preference for the WTA No. 1's "humanity" over players who consistently give politically correct answers to tough questions.

"I don't think it's a sign of weakness to admit that you made a mistake publicly. I think it's a proof of strength. I think it takes a lot of courage. It shows a lot of maturity to be able to express, and to admit it at some point shows strength. Otherwise, people who are not strong mentally, they will try to hide their fragility, as much as they can," Mouratoglou said.

"I prefer in a way, someone who's not fully in control all the time and always perfect in what they say, because it shows also humanity, you know? Otherwise, you were a robot," he added.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are currently preparing for their respective Wimbledon Championships campaigns. Sabalenka is a two-time semifinalist at the prestigious grass Major, while Gauff has never made it past the fourth round at SW19.

