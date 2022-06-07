"I will be able to get rid of the pain in my foot in an almost definitive way, but that would mean not being able to continue playing" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has revealed that the only permanent cure for his chronic foot condition is surgery, which would leave him with no choice but to retire.

The Spaniard has been suffering from Mueller-Weiss syndrome since the start of his career but has seen his condition worsen in the last 12 months. He was forced to play with anesthetic injections to his foot at the French Open but has stressed that he no longer wishes to keep doing the same in future tournaments.

In a recent interview with ATP, Nadal was asked if he reckons his post-tennis life is more appealing given how much he is physically suffering at the minute. He explained that retirement would not be an entirely different ball game, given he has already spent large parts of his career on the sidelines due to injuries.

Rafael Nadal said:

"I imagine it as I have experienced it many times in my career when I have been out of competition due to injuries. It's not something that makes me lose sleep, nor do I have any fear of my life after tennis."

Nadal highlighted that foot surgery is the only way to truly relieve himself of his suffering and added that it would certainly end his career as a tennis player:

"I have many things that make me happy. If I want, I will be able to get rid of the pain in my foot in an almost definitive way. For that I have to do an operation to fix my foot, and that would mean not being able to continue playing."

The 14-time French Open champion was asked to elaborate on the risks attached to anesthetic injections. He explained that he would lose the foot's sensitivity, which, in turn, would have made it easier to sprain his ankle.

However, he added that he was able to "move and run" during the French Open, which was not the case during the Madrid or Rome Masters.

"You have control of the foot, but no sensitivity. There might be a little more risk when it comes to twisting an ankle. Just as I am playing, with my foot asleep, it doesn't matter if there is less sensitivity because I go from being lame to being without pain."

Nadal went on to say:

"It can't be stretched out over time, but I was able to win the tournament because I could move and run. That did not happen in Madrid or Rome."

"If I did it, I guess someone else can do it" - Rafael Nadal on winning 14 French Open titles

Rafael Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

During the interview, Rafael Nadal was also asked to comment on the impossibility of his record of 14 French Open titles being broken.

While admitting to the difficulty of the task, the Mallorcan asserted that it would not be impossible given that he achieved what was previously considered undoable.

"It seems, but it is not impossible. It is very difficult? Yes. I am realistic about the difficulty of this, about the circumstances that must exist for it to happen," he said. "If I did it, I guess someone else can do it. It will be difficult, this is evident."

Nadal defeated Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the summit clash of the 2022 French Open on 5 June to lift a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. The victory also brought him his 22nd Grand Slam title and second Major title of 2022.

