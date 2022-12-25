"I will continue to fly high like the butterfly you say I am" – Caty McNally shares a heartfelt tribute on her father's death

American tennis star Caty McNally recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her father's death.

McNally took to Instagram to announce the demise of her father, John McNally. She also left a heartfelt note for her late father, and several tennis players like Coco Gauff and John Isner consoled the star.

"To the best Papa in the entire world, I love you forever and I am going to miss you so so much. I will continue to fly high like the butterfly you and Noni say I am," McNally wrote.

McNally is one of the brightest stars in today's tennis landscape. She is only 21 years old and has already won the Junior US Open doubles title and came up second in the Junior French Open doubles and singles.

She has also won six WTA doubles titles, as well as two singles and six doubles titles on the ITF tour. She is another rising American tennis talent alongside Coco Gauff.

A look at Caty McNally's 2022 season

Caty McNally pictured at the Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Caty McNally teamed up with Anna Kalinskaya at the St. Petersburg tournament back in February to win the doubles title. The pair beat Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in the final. The title was also McNally's fifth on the circuit, propelling her to a career-high No. 16 in the doubles rankings.

Shortly after, in the Washington Open, the American reached the doubles final with Kalinskaya and defeated the Belgian pair of World No. 1 doubles - Elise Mertens and Greet Minnen. Their run, however, was cut short by Jessica Pegula and Erin Routliffe.

Caty McNally's next stop was the US Open, where she teamed up with Taylor Townsend to reach the doubles final before falling to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

The following month, the 21-year-old competed in the Ostrava Open, reaching the singles quarterfinals. However, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek ended her run.

She also demonstrated her abilities in the Ostrava Open doubles, teaming up for the first time with Alycia Parks. They were unseeded, but they defeated the first and fourth seeds on their way to the final, where they defeated the third seeds to win the title. It was also McNally's sixth doubles title.

The American's last title of the season came in November when she won the WTA 125 Midland Classic in straight sets against Anna-Lena Friedsam. The victory also helped her break into the Top 100 in singles at World No. 94.

