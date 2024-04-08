"I will name my non-existent next child after you" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker offers bold reward for finding her desired 'light fixture'

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker has said that she would name her next child after the person who would help her find a light fixture designed by late Danish author and designer Poul Henningsen.

Roddick and Decker tied the knot in April 2009, and are parents to two children. Their first child, a son named Hank, was born in October 2015. Just over two years later, Decker gave birth to the couple's daughter Stevie.

Recently, a social media post shared by interior designer Jenna Chused caught Decker's attention. The post featured a picture of a dining area in a Montauk project that Chused's firm, Chused & Co. were involved in developing. The project was featured in the French edition of Architectural Digest magazine.

Roddick's wife Decker was impressed not only by the project, but also by the light fixture in the picture. The 36-year-old proceeded to share a separate social media post with her followers, asking them for leads on the Poul Henningsen-designed fixture. She said that she will name her and Roddick's next child after the one who manages to help her get it.

"Not only is this house spectacular but I have been hunting for this very light fixture for YEARS. If ANYONE has leads (Poul Henningsen is the maker) I will name my non-existent next child after you," Decker wrote in an Instagram post.

Andy Roddick recently used his wit to make sense of wife Brooklyn Decker missing out on a TV show role

Not long back, Andy Roddick shared an instance where he and his wife Brooklyn Decker were watching a television show, in which, the latter did not get a role.

The 2003 US Open champion eased his wife's disappointment at the rejection with a witty response. Their exchange was later shared on social media by Decker.

"Okay, so we're watching a show that I didn't get. So, I auditioned for a role in this TV series that I didn't get, and we started watching it. And I was telling Andy, my husband, I was like, 'You know, that's the role I didn't get.' We're watching this wonderful actress play the part beautifully. And he goes, 'Oh. You're way too young for that role. That's why you didn't get it. You're just way too young to play it,'" Decker said in an Instagram post.

Decker, clearly impressed with what Roddick said, proceeded to make a racy statement.

"And I'll be damned if we're not about to bake baby No. 3 tonight. I'll be damned. Okay?"

Andy Roddick retired from tennis in 2012 but has still been involved in the sport through his apearances for Tennis Channel and his podcast "Served Up with Andy Roddick".

