"I will never forget this moment" - Jannik Sinner praised by tennis fan suffering from cerebral palsy for fun practice session at Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner recently practiced with a fan, who is suffering from cerebral palsy ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Sinner, who lifted the title in Miami recently, has reached Monaco and has begun his practice for his first clay event of the year. He engaged in a fun practice session with Arthur Delaye, a fan suffering from cerebral palsy.

Delaye was thrilled to practice with the reigning Australian Open champion. He shared his delight by posting a video from the practice on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Stating that he would never forget the moment, Arthur Delaye wrote:

"THANK YOU SINNER. Despite disability and cerebral palsy I play tennis with passion. Today, I shared an amazing practice with @janniksin at @ROLEXMCMASTERS Thank you Jannik for this game together I will never forget this moment and I will keep going."

Expand Tweet

Sinner's coach Darren Cahill congratulated Delaye on playing amazing tennis. Delaye in turn, thanked Cahill for his kind words.

"Well played, Arthur you play extremely well," wrote Cahill.

Source- Arthur Delaye's X handle

Jannik Sinner to begin bid for his fourth title of the year at 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner posing with his trophy at the 2024 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner has had a spectacular start to the year, having won 22 matches while losing just one. Three months in and he has already won three trophies, including his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open. The Italian also won the Rotterdam Open and won his second Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open.

Sinner has reached Monaco and has begun his practice for the clay season. He said it felt good to be back in Monaco.

"Feels good to be back @rolexmontecarlomasters," Jannik Sinner wrote.

At the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, the World No. 2 has got a bye in the first round. He will face Sebastian Korda or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round. If he advances to the third round, the Italian could face either Borna Coric or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Should he go further, Sinner could face Miami Open finalist Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune or Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Italian could meet Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Italian could witness a final encounter with Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner enters the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters as one of the favorites to win the title along with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev among others.