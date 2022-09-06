"I will never be her" - Coco Gauff shuts down comparisons with Serena Williams

Coco Gauff has rebuffed comparisons to legendary tennis player Serena Williams.

Williams recently crashed out in the third round of the 2022 US Open at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic in what was most likely the last match of her career. Even though the star hasn't made her retirement official yet, there is a high chance that the 23-time Grand Slam winner won't take to the court again.

In light of this, Coco Gauff joined a slew of other celebrities to pay tribute to Serena Williams. She posted a TikTok video featuring the 23-time Grand Slam winner with the following caption:

"Forever the GOAT (emoticon). Thank you, @Serenawillimas."

One TikTok user responded by declaring that Coco Gauff is the next Serena Williams. The 18-year-old proceeded to dismiss the comparison and stated that she would never be like Williams.

"No. I will never be her," Gauff replied.

"She's obviously a great player, it's going to be a challenge" - Coco Gauff on her quarterfinal opponent Caroline Garcia

Gauff at the 2022 US Open - Day 7

Coco Gauff made a dominant start to her 2022 US Open campaign. She stormed past Leolia Jeanjean, Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Madison Keys in the first three rounds without dropping a set.

The American played Zhang Shuai in the fourth round on Sunday (September 4) in a bid to continue what is already her longest run at the US Open. The 12th seed defeated the Chinese 7-5, 7-5 to advance to her maiden quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

The 2022 French Open runner-up will lock horns with World No. 17 Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals. She will hope to put in another clinical display and move a step closer to lifting her maiden Grand Slam title.

Reflecting on her next opponent during a post-match presser, Gauff said that the match is going to be very challenging as Garcia is currently playing some of her best tennis.

"I think right now she's playing probably the best tennis," Gauff said, adding, "It's going to be a challenge. When you play these players that are hot, I think it's more of a mental challenge. You just got to accept she's going to hit some great shots, because I know she will."

The American also reflected on her fourth-round encounter against Shuai. She noted that it was a "high quality" match since neither player gave the other free points.

"I thought the match was very high quality," Coco Gauff said, adding, "I feel like I was saying to my coach I feel like I got no free points in that match. Same with her, I don't think I was giving away any free points, despite the double-faults."

