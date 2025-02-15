"I will never return again" - Former Qatar Open champion 'heartbroken' after not getting wildcard despite previous success

Former Qatar Open champion Nikoloz Basilashvili shared his despair at not being given a wildcard entry at the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open. He had won the men's singles title in 2021.

Ad

The Georgian took to his Instagram stories to lash out at the organizers of the tournament for not giving him a wildcard route to the draw. He vowed that he would not be taking part in the Qatar Open anymore.

"Qatar you have given me incredible moments and memories that I'll keep forever. But I promise this- I will never return here again to compete in my professional career," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

He had been a champion in 2021 and qualified for the final in 2022, but has lost out on being in the draw this year. The 32-year-old also took a jab at the power dynamics that are driving the tournament with his post.

"I understand that money and sponsors play a role, but above all is common sense," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2021, he defeated the then World No. 2 Roger Federer in the quarterfinals 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. Basilashvili then upset Taylor Fritz in the semifinals to advance to the finals where he took on Roberto Bautista Agut.

He won against the Spaniard in straight sets to win the title. The following year, the two clashed in the final again, and Bautista took the upper hand this time around.

Since then, the Georgian had been struggling with a series of injuries and only very recently made a comeback to the professional stage. However, he still believes that his past glories in the Middle East should have secured him a spot at the Qatar Open.

Ad

Qatar Open 2025: Novak Djokovic to partner with Fernando Verdasco for men's doubles

Fernando Verdasco at the Qatar Open - Source: Getty

Spanish tennis star Fernando Verdasco has paired up with Novak Djokovic for the men's doubles at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 for his final ATP tournament. The 41-year-old who hasn't actively participated in tennis since the end of 2023, has announced this news along with his retirement on his social media.

Ad

Verdasco took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of him along with the Serb, announcing their partnership for the event.

“I'm going to enjoy every moment and give it my all one last time. Thank you everyone that has been there for me during all my career in the good and in the bad times. Let's make this week unforgettable. THANK YOU.”

Ad

The duo is set to take on Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik at the Qatar Open on Sunday, February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback