Novak Djokovic and Fernando Verdasco announce blockbuster doubles partnership as Spaniard set to retire from tennis

Spanish tennis star Fernando Verdasco has announced his retirement from the sport. He is set to play doubles with Novak Djokovic at the upcoming Qatar Open for the final ATP tournament of his career.

Verdasco turned pro in 2001, and his nearly 25-year career saw him rack up multiple impressive achievements. His best finish at a Major came in 2009, when he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. His time on the courts saw him win seven singles ATP Tour titles and reach a career high rank of World No. 7. The 41-year-old is an accomplished doubles player, winning the 2013 Nitto ATP Finals.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (February 15), the Spaniard announced that he would be retiring from tennis following one last outing at the Qatar Open, where he will partner Djokovic in the doubles event. He wrote:

“Hello everyone! After so many incredible years on the ATP Tour, the time has come for my final tournament at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025. And what better way to finish than playing doubles with my friend Novak Djokovic, a true legend of our sport and one of the best athletes of all time @djokernole. Thank you so much for saying yes since the first moment I told you.”

“I'm going to enjoy every moment and give it my all one last time. Thank you everyone that has been there for me during all my career in the good and in the bad times. Let's make this week unforgettable. THANK YOU.”

At the 2017 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic and Fernando Verdasco played each other in the Round of 16.

When Novak Djokovic expressed his admiration for Fernando Verdasco after their clash at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic entered the tournament a six-time champion, in hunt for his third consecutive title at the event.

The match saw the Serb put on a dominant display, clinching a 6-1, 7-5(4), 6-2 victory. However, after the match, Djokovic heaped praise on his opponent, and revealed that he was apprehensive about playing Fernando Verdasco (via Channel 7):

"When I saw the draw I thought to myself, 'This is the only match I'm going to focus on,' because I might finish off early in the tournament — if he's on, you never know. I managed to really start well with a great intensity, [the] first and third sets went really well. The second set was a gamble."

Over the course of their careers, Djokovic and Verdasco played each other a total of 15 times, with the former winning 11 of these clashes.

