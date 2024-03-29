"I will be stunned if we don't win an Emmy" - Andy Roddick on discussing Stefanos Tsitsipas' hilarious pizza observation

Andy Roddick recently gave his two cents on Stefanos Tsitsipas' funny observation regarding pizza slices.

Tsitsipas, ranked 11th in the world, has had an underwhelming season on the ATP Tour this year. The Greek failed to defend his 2023 runner-up points at this year's Australian Open. He has been in a bit of a slump over the last year, which resulted in him exiting the men's top 10 rankings at the end of this February.

While Stefanos Tsitsipas has yet to rediscover his form on the court, he has kept fans entertained with his social media activity. On Tuesday (March 26), the 25-year-old took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to ruminate on how pizzas are circle-shaped, yet are packaged in square boxes and cut into triangular slices.

"We put round pizza in a square box and eat it in triangles," Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The tennis community was amused at the former World No. 3's social media post, going by their reactions. Tennis Channel also subsequently picked up the story, with host Steve Weissman inviting former World No. 1 Andy Roddick and 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig to give their thoughts on the subject.

Andy Roddick had a hilariously deadpan look during the segment, asserting that he couldn't be fussed about what shape his pizza is.

"Not something that I've ever really put much time into thinking about," Andy Roddick said. "Umm, it all ends up in the stomach, it doesn't really matter how he gets there."

Monica Puig, on her part, challenged Stefanos Tsitsipas' theory right off the bat.

"What about the places that do cut up the pizza into square slices? Very philosophical but I have my question marks," she said regarding the Greek's X post.

Expand Tweet

When asked about which style of pizza was his favorite, Roddick asserted that New York-style pizza had his heart. He further added sarcastically that the trio deserved an Emmy for the quality of content they had come up with during the segment.

"I'm a New York-style guy... and I say this every once in a while, Steve. I will be stunned if we don't win an Emmy for this segment," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to overcome slump at next month's Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his Miami Open second-round loss

Stefanos Tsitsipas has not enjoyed a good season on the ATP Tour in 2024, losing six of his 17 matches. The Greek went 1-1 in his singles fixtures at the United Cup in early January. He then exited early to 12th-seeded Taylor Fritz in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas' form didn't improve during his appearances at the Los Cabos Open and the Acapulco Open, where he lost to lower-ranked opponents Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur in the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

The former World No. 3 was then beginning to show signs of progress at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month, advancing to the fourth round. However, the 25-year-old's run was eventually ended by 32nd-seeded Jiri Lehecka, who beat him in straight sets.

Tsitsipas subsequently lost his second consecutive match, going out to a resurgent Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the second round of the Miami Masters. The World No. 11 will be keen on doing well at next month's Monte-Carlo Masters, where he won the titles in 2021-22.