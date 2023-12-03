Arthur Fils is looking forward to the 2023 off season following his impressive stint at the Next Gen ATP Finals, especially with the chance to practice with Rafael Nadal looming ahead. The Frenchman lost to Hamad Medjedovic in five sets in the final in Riyadh after being Luca Van Assche in the semifinals.

Speaking at his on-court interview afterwards, Fils revealed that he will be practicing with Nadal in the next couple of weeks, with the Spaniard also on the road to comeback.

The World No. 36 proclaimed that he will try his best to keep up with the 22-time Grand Slam champion, adding that he will also try to enjoy the time he gets to spend on the court with a legend of the game.

"It's amazing, I will practice for one week or two with Rafael Nadal, so I'm very, very happy. I will enjoy every time on the court with him and I will try my best to play with him and run for him," Shelbayh said.

Rafael Nadal recently confirmed his plans to return to action at the Brisbane International at the start of next year, which is likely to be his final year on the ATP Tour. The Mallorcan will aim to play at the Australian Open after that, with further plans yet to be revealed as of now.

"I watched Rafael Nadal win a lot of Grand Slams" - Arthur Fils

Speaking in a recent interview, Arthur Fils had expressed his desire to play against Rafael Nadal at a Grand Slam, preferably at the French Open, where the Spaniard is a record 14-time winner. Having seen the 22-time Grand Slam champion lift a lot of Major trophies as a child, Fils wanted to experience the feeling of going up against his idol on the same stage.

The Frenchman even joked that if they met, winning would be the only thing on his mind and that it would be nice to be known as the guy who stopped Nadal at Roland Garros.

"Maybe not in the first round, but if I can play him in the final at Roland, that suits me. If, at the age of 19, I can stop him in Roland, that would be nice," Fils said.

"You can't say big dream. ... but it would be nice. It is an idol of youth. I watched him win a lot of Grand Slams. I would like to play it in a match. My only goal will be to win if we play, but it would be nice, yes," he added.

