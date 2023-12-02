"If at the age of 19, I can stop Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, that would be nice" - Arthur Fils on desire to face Spaniard in French Open 2024 final

Arthur Fils, like many others before him, has expressed a desire to challenge Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

Nadal's success at the claycourt Major is unparalleled, with the Spaniard winning a record 14 titles in Paris. His extraordinary 112-3 win/loss record at Roland Garros gives him an impressive 97% win rate, solidifying his dominance.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined since sustaining a hip injury at the Australian Open this year. However, he recently revealed his return date, kicking off his comeback at the Brisbane International. Anticipation is particularly high for his participation in the French Open and Paris Olympics, given his historic dominance on clay.

Following the news of Nadal's impending comeback, Arthur Fils expressed his desire to face the Spaniard in the 2024 French Open final. He emphasized the significance of potentially achieving this feat at the age of 19.

"Maybe not in the first round, but if I can play him in the final at Roland, that suits me. If, at the age of 19, I can stop him in Roland, that would be nice," he told L'Equipe (translated from French).

This isn't the first time Fils has conveyed his eagerness to challenge his "idol." Earlier this year, the Frenchman declared his intention to pursue a win against the 22-time Grand Slam champion should the opportunity arise.

"You can't say big dream. ... but it would be nice. It is an idol of youth. I watched him win a lot of Grand Slams. I would like to play it in a match. My only goal will be to win if we play, but it would be nice, yes," Fils said.

Arthur Fils is competing at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The Frenchman is through to the final, where he will square off against Hamad Medjedovic.

Rafael Nadal: "I would like to be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros"

Rafael Nadal

Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal candidly discussed his comeback plans in an interview. The Spaniard tempered expectations by admitting that he didn't harbor any dreams of winning the French Open or the Australian Open on his return.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said.

However, he also expressed optimism, adding that he wasn't entirely dismissing the possibility of winning another Major title.

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly," he added.

Alongside Nadal, Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka and Ben Shelton will also be in action at the Brisbane International. The ATP 250 and WTA 500 event is scheduled to commence on December 31.

