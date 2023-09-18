Former World No.1 Rafael Nadal recently made his tennis comeback plans public, but they have not brought much joy to his fans worldwide.

The Spaniard has fallen out of the world's top 100 for the first time in 20 years as he continues to recover from the hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January. He is currently ranked World No. 237.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion missed this year's French Open, which he has won 14 times, as well as the Wimbledon Championships and the recently concluded US Open.

Despite the update from Nadal's uncle, Toni, where he discussed his nephew's positive injury recovery progress and the potential comeback at the 2024 Australian Open, the Spanish tennis legend has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

However, Rafael Nadal ended his silence on Monday (September 18) when he sat down for an interview with Movistar Plus+.

He expressed his desire to return to the tennis court but made it clear that he is not harboring hopes of winning the 2024 Australian Open, French Open, or any other Grand Slam tournament, for that matter.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said. (Translated from Spanish)

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly," he added.

In preparation for his comeback, the 37-year-old tennis star is putting in his best effort, which includes engaging in swimming training and even taking up golfing.

Rafael Nadal's arch-rival Novak Djokovic leads him with two Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pictured at the French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer were once tied with 20 Grand Slam titles each. However, it was the Spaniard who broke the tie and became the first man to win 21 Major titles when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open final.

He then won the 2022 French Open, extending his lead over his two rivals to two Majors. However, things started changing when Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The Serb followed it up with another title at the 2023 Australian Open and another at the French Open. He became the first player in the Open Era to have 24 Grand Slam titles after winning the recently concluded US Open, putting him two Majors ahead of his rival Nadal.

