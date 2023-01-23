Donna Vekic is through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, where she will lock horns with Aryna Sabalenka.

Vekic got the better of teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. Sabalenka, meanwhile, defeated Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 in her fourth-round clash.

Croatian Vekic has a healthy 5-1 lead over Sabalenka in the head-to-head. They last met in San Diego in 2022, where the former triumphed 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1. The Belarusian's only victory over Vekic came at San Jose in 2019, where she won 6-4, 6-3.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Vekic spoke about having an upper hand in their meetings to date and vowed to give her all when they meet on Tuesday (January 24).

"Yeah, actually I've been watching a lot of tennis. Somehow I didn't manage to catch her playing. I've read, of course, on Twitter that she's playing maybe the best tennis on the women's side this Australian Open," Donna Vekic said.

"I have a great head-to-head with her. All of our matches have been really tough, so I'm sure next one will be, as well," she added.

The 26-year-old also joked about taking revenge for her good friend and colleague Bencic, who was downed by Sabalenka on Monday.

"I'm just going to take it one match at a time, just really focus on that match. First not think that it's quarterfinals because it's a big match for us both. I'm sure she'll be feeling it as well. I will try to take revenge for Belinda," Donna Vekic said, with a smile.

"She's always been very direct, something I really appreciate" - Donna Vekic credits Pam Shriver for her contributions

Donna Vekic has enjoyed working with Pam Shriver.

Donna Vekic booked her place in the second Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career with a win over Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova. The former top-20 player needed two hours and seven minutes to complete the three-set win on Monday.

Fruhvirtova has impressed everyone with her rise over the last few months. However, Vekic, who is on a seven-match winning streak (three victories at the United Cup before the Australian Open), made no mistake in wrapping up the match and advancing to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time since the 2019 US Open.

After the match, Vekic credited Pam Shriver for her influence. The 60-year-old is currently working with the Croatian alongside her full-time coach Nikola Horvat.

Speaking at a press conference, she said:

"It started in San Diego very randomly. We spent a lot of time there together. I went to L.A. after, so we also saw each other there. I was like, Hey, Pam, we get along so well, do you want to join Team DV for next year? She said yes, which is, one, a huge honor for me to have such a champion wanting to work with me. Two, I really believe that she can bring a lot to my game."

She added:

"Everyone says she's only bringing volleys for me, and I'm going to improve my volleys, that's for sure. Also, a lot about serve and the rest of the game. That's for sure."

Shriver, the 1988 Olympic champion, is known for her directness, a quality Donna Vekic appreciates. When asked to give an insight into their conversations, she said:

"I always like that (directness) from any coaches, for them to be direct. Even if it's sometimes what you don't want to hear, kind of at the end of the day you do want to hear these things if you want to improve. She's, like you said, always been very direct. Something I really appreciate."

She added:

"But other than that, I think we have a great atmosphere in the team. With Nick as well, they make such a good combination. Nick and I did really hard work in the off-season in Monaco, and we were talking with Pam on the phone from L.A. We all met here in Melbourne."

