"I will be waiting to go for this camomile tea with you"- former Grand Slam champion on Serena Williams' retirement

Following Serena Williams' announcement of her retirement, Svetlana Kuznetsova, a former French Open and US Open champion, stated that she wants to have Camomile tea with the American.

Williams recently lost in the third round of the 2022 US Open at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic in what was most likely the last match of her career. While Williams hasn't made her retirement official yet, there is a high chance that the 23-time Grand Slam winner won't take to the court again.

Kuznetsova paid homage to the 23-time Grand Slam champion on Instagram and stated that the American will be missed on the tour.

"You are a true legend Serena and really sweetheart. I’ve learned so much from you. Had amazing time on and off the court with you! You will be missed on the courts but I’m sure you will shine in your life after tennis. Huge respect and congratulations for an amazing career, @serenawilliams. P.S: I’ll be waiting to go for this camomile tea with you," Kuznetsova wrote.

Williams and Kuznetsova have faced each other on 13 occasions and the 40-year-old leads their head-to-head 10-3.

"I don't think so, but you never know"- Serena Williams on reconsidering her retirement

Speaking in her on-court interview after her third-round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic, Serena Williams refused to make any promises in response to a request to reconsider her stance on retirement.

"I mean, I'm literally playing my way into this and getting better, I should have started sooner this year. I don't think so, but you never know [about reconsidering retirement] but you never know, I don't know," Williams said.

Paying tribute to her sister Venus Williams, the 40-year-old claimed that without her sister, she wouldn't be the tennis player she is.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," Williams said.

The iconic Williams sisters, who won 14 Major titles playing doubles together, decided to team up once again at the 2022 US Open, presumably for the last time.

Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Czech team of Linda Nosková and Lucie Hradecká in the opening round. Hradecká and Nosková won 7-6 (5), 6-4, spoiling the Williams sister's first doubles match at Flushing Meadows since 2014.

