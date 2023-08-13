Former American tennis player Andy Roddick recently commented on amateurs players believing that they could win games against Novak Djokovic and similar professionals.

According to a US Tennis survey by Research Without Barriers, 71% of people asked believed that they could win a game against a tennis pro, with 82% of them being between ages 18-24.

The even more interesting part was that 47% of amateurs above age 55 believe they could win a game against a pro, with 20% of amateur players asked saying they would give up their life savings for a spot in a Grand Slam tournament.

Andy Roddick, who played in four Australian Open semifinals, three Wimbledon finals, and won the 2003 US Open, couldn't believe what he was hearing when asked about it live on the Tennis Channel.

"I played Ohio University Intramural champion back in '05 or '06 because the guy was writing a book about what would be needed to compete with a pro, and I beat him with a frying pan! And it's not like I'm the most talented guy," Roddick ranted.

The former American professional called the results of the survey 'insanity of the highest level.'

"If you play in your club and didn't play Divison 1 tennis, you can't win a game off Novak Djokovic, stop it! I'm sitting here as a 40-year-old, I won 32 times on tour, and I cannot win a game off of Novak Djokovic right now, and you can't either!" Roddick added.

The former World No. 1 was also asked for a follow-up on his frying pan match, revealing that he didn't win that easily.

"Yeah, a real success story for that guy, he won four games while I was playing with a frying pan," Roddick said ironically.

Novak Djokovic can return to World No. 1 spot in Cincinnati Masters

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic will continue his season at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, which will be his first tournament since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon.

Djokovic arrived in Cincinnati a couple of days before the tournament began, as he received a bye in the first round, with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry up next for the Serb.

Alcaraz currently leads Djokovic by 600 points, but he will drop last year's Cincinnati quarterfinal points (180) on Monday, so the Spaniard's lead will only be 420 points.

Thus, the Serb won't be able to take back the No. 1 spot even if he wins the tournament if Alcaraz ends up in the final as well. If Djokovic wins the title and the Spaniard doesn't reach the final, the ATP Tour will have a new No. 1 before the US Open.

The good news for Alcaraz and his fans is that if Djokovic doesn't reach the final, taking the throne back will be much more difficult for the Serb. The most interesting part about the calculations is that if Djokovic loses in the final and Alcaraz loses in the quarterfinals, both players will have the same amount of points.

