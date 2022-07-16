"I wish Rafa Nadal that he is less injured in fatherhood than in tennis and that he takes it with joy; I think he will be a great father" - Spanish filmmaker and actor Santiago Segura

As Rafael Nadal prepares to add a new role to his life, that of fatherhood, good wishes are pouring in from beyond the tennis world as well. Leading Spanish filmmaker and actor Santiago Segura recently joined the chorus of well-wishers for the Spanish tennis legend.

Last month, the 36-year-old announced that he and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are expecting their first child in a few months. Segura hopes that fatherhood does not present Nadal with some of the challenges he has faced in tennis over the years and wants to see him enjoy the process.

Speaking during a recent interview after the release of his new film, Padre no hay más que uno 3, Segura revealed that the was not aware of the great development in the Spanish tennis legend's life, but believes he will be a great father.

"I did not know that Rafa Nadal was going to be a father but then he is a future spectator of 'Padre no hay más que uno 3'. I wish Rafa Nadal that he is less injured in fatherhood than in tennis and that he takes it with joy," Segura said.

"I think he will be a great father. In the end, we all screw up as parents, but there is something that cures everything, which is love and doing everything with good intentions."

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros Very happy for you both 🧡 Very happy for you both 🧡 https://t.co/jNEUdzKfGh

Segura also expressed his desire to feature the 22-time Grand Slam champion in one of his films. Segura spoke about the time former World No. 1 Carlos Moya, who is Nadal's current coach, wished to be part of Segura's famous movie series Torrente, and even featured in one of Segura's movies at a later time. The filmmaker then said that the 14-time French Open champion could follow suit and be part of the fourth installment of his current movie series Padre no hay más que uno.

"Why not. His current coach, Carlos Moyá, wrote to me and told me that his dream was to appear in one of 'Torrente'. At that time he was number 1 in the world and I was surprised. He played a tennis player in one of the movies and it was easy. Nadal could appear in ''Padre no hay más que uno 4', premiering his paternity," Segura said.

The 56-year-old also went on to shower praise on another Spanish tennis sensation in Carlos Alcaraz. Segura believes Alcaraz will go on to achieve great things in the sport.

"I find it impressive what he has achieved at just 18 years old. I think he's going to be a monster. I'm not a sports fan but it's true that I like tennis, it comes from my father," Segura added.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Check out the best forehands of The Championships here: This ferocious forehand from @carlosalcaraz was one of our favourites 🤯Check out the best forehands of The Championships here: youtu.be/k9V_gVz26WI This ferocious forehand from @carlosalcaraz was one of our favourites 🤯 Check out the best forehands of The Championships here: youtu.be/k9V_gVz26WI https://t.co/19owSK3Fcl

Rafael Nadal nurses injury and takes some time off after Wimbledon

Day 10: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

An abdominal injury forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw ahead of his 2022 Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios, thus ending his dream of a Calendar Slam this year. However, the 36-year-old got over the disappointment pretty soon, deciding to use his time off from tennis by taking a vacation in Spain.

The Spaniard has been spotted enjoying time with friends, going on jet ski rides and other fun activities in the sea, and also showing off his dance moves at a concert. He spent some time on the island of Formentera and was recently spotted in Ibiza as well.

After initially estimating a recovery time of three to four weeks, he is expected to make a comeback at the National Bank Open in Toronto, which begins on August 7. The Spaniard is a five-time champion at the Masters 1000 event in Canada. While his Calendar Slam hopes have been dashed, Nadal remains unbeaten at the Grand Slams this year and will aim to maintain that record at the US Open.

