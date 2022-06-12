"I would have wished we could have had a nice rivalry brewing with them right now and I wish Osaka would get back into the mix" - Steve Flink on the lack of competition for Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is a cut above the rest of the field. The Pole won the French Open earlier this month by beating Coco Gauff in the final, making it her sixth tournament victory in a row.

During an interview with Gill Gross, legendary pundit Steve Flink spoke about how "impressive" Swiatek has been of late. The American, however, bemoaned the lack of competition for the Pole, with Ashleigh Barty retiring earlier this year and Naomi Osaka struggling to find form.

"No, I think it's very impressive, makes me a little sad that Barty decided to go. I would have wished we could have had a nice rivalry brewing with them right now and I wish Osaka would get back into the mix but I think your assessment of Iga is really excellent and it isn't surprising but that what a compliment that is to her that we go out we anticipate every match of hers and we'd be surprised if she didn't find this level right now," Flink said.

Flink recalled when the World No. 1 dropped a set at Roland Garros and looked unsure of herself for a short period, but was able to get back on track very quickly.

"I mean, there was one moment in the middle of the term and she dropped a set, you know, she looked anxious for about seven or eight minutes, then she turns the corner and wins the second set and never looks back," Flink continued.

"I think her game is well equipped to handle any kind of court right now" - Steve Flink on Iga Swiatek's chances at Wimbledon

As the tennis calendar transitions into the grasscourt season, Iga Swiatek is the firm favorite to win the third Major of the year. During the interview, Steve Flink spoke about the challenges the Polish star could potentially encounter on grass, but believes that she can get the job done.

"So I want to see if there's any sign of instability on the grass. I don't suspect there will be. I think she can handle the lower bounces, I think her game is well equipped to handle any kind of court right now. She's built up a lot of psychological capital and she believes she's the best in the world and clearly is," Flink said.

Flink also believes that Iga Swiatek is the favorite to win the 2022 US Open. He opined that the Pole would bring a "new level of interest" to the women's game.

"So if she doesn't win at least one of these next two I'll be shocked. I mean, it may be asking a lot of her to sweep through Wimbledon and the Open (US Open) but surely she's going to win at least one and go deep into the other and, you know, she's what the women's game needed in many ways. I think that there hasn't been enough continuity and that she's going to bring a new level of interest to women's tennis with her domination because there still will be other players in the mix but people now are focusing very sharply on her and deservedly so," Flink continued.

