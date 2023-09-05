A visibly emotional Novak Djokovic chose to credit his parents for his success after advancing to the semifinals of the 2023 US Open with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, September 5.

Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's record of the most Grand Slam semifinal appearances following his victory against Fritz. The Serb will play his 47th Grand Slam semifinal when he takes to the court on Friday, .

In his on-court interview after the match, the three-time US Open champion spoke about the adversity he endured during the course of his upbringing, highlighting his parents' "incredible sacrifice."

"Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country, I faced a lot of adversity and had to endure along with my parents and family to even get a shot to travel and play international sport . Without them, without their support, my parents are here, I wouldn’t be here. Without their love and their incredible sacrifice," Novak Djokovic stated.

The 36-year-old appeared slightly frustrated during portions of the quarterfinal encounter, even gesturing to his own fans to leave after losing a point in the third set. After the match, however, he was frank enough to admit that he was now trying to enjoy every single opporununity he had to step onto the court.

"Obviously, its a very great opportunity every time I step onto the court at this age and this stage of my life. I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get so I’m trying to enjoy as much as I possibly can," he declared philosophically.

Novak Djokovic will face the winner of an all-American quarterfinal to be played between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton later this evening in Flushing Meadows.

"It is not easy but you have to fight" - Novak Djokovic after prevailing under hot and humid conditions in New York

Djokovic battled under tough conditions in New York

Novak Djokovic overcame an error prone Taylor Fritz, who was unable to capitalise on the many break points that came his way and the vociferous support from the home crowd.

Frtiz ended up committing 51 unforced errors as compared to Djokovic, who had 26 to his name despite the his serve not being at it's best during the opening set.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he had to fight through challenging conditions on a hot and humid day in New York.

Even as the roof of the Arthur Ashe Stadium was partly closed for the match, Taylor Fritz changed his shirt twice while both players took an extended break after the second set.

"I am drenched in sweat and I saw Taylor changed his shirt a couple of times. It was very humid, the conditions. Difficult to play for both players. But it is the same for both players and that is why we train. To try and get ourselves in the best possible condition to deliver. It is not easy, but you have to fight," he said after the win.

Novak Djokovic, who is seeded second at the 2023 US Open, did not take part in the tournament last year after he was barred from entering the country due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

