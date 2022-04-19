"I had a wonderful opportunity to meet Sadhguru on his way to India" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena 

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently spoke about her meeting with Indian spiritual guru Sadhguru.

The Serb posted a picture of herself with the 64-year-old on Instagram and spoke about his mission, called "Conscious Planet." The Indian guru aims to raise awareness of soil depletion and the need to improve our habits to benefit the planet.

I had a wonderful opportunity to meet Sadhguru on his way to India… he passed by on a motorbike through Belgrade! He is on a 100-day ride to India and every day he stops by in another country to greet people and raise awareness of how depleted our soil is and how we should try and improve our habits for the benefit of our health, our children and our planet! His mission is called Conscious Planet," Djokovic wrote.

"I need more matches to get to the desired level of tennis" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the Serbia Open

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Serbia Open in Belgrade as the top seed. The 34-year-old has received a bye to the second round, where he will face either Laslo Djere or Hamad Medjedovic.

The World No. 1 has had a torrid start to the 2022 season with only two wins out of four matches. Djokovic's decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine resulted in him missing out on the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

His first tournament of the season was at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing in straight sets to Jiri Vesely. The Serb then competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters but lost his opening match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

At a press conference before the Serbia Open, Djokovic said he needed to play more matches in order to to get to his "desired level." He also mentioned the importance of preparing physically for tournaments on clay.

"I need more matches to get to the desired level of tennis. I had four workouts yesterday - two fitness and two tennis - I was a little tired. I use every free moment to prepare myself as physically as possible. This is especially important for clay," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 added that Roland Garros was his "biggest goal" on this surface but that he still wanted to win the title in Serbia.

"I wasn't ready in Monte-Carlo, I was aware of that, but I still miss matches the most. I hope to have more matches than in Monte-Carlo. Roland Garros is the biggest goal on this surface, I want to be the most ready there. That does not change my approach to this tournament, I want to go as far as possible, and the title is always an ambition," Djokovic said.

