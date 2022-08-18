"I do my work and then I do Olympia stuff, but I don't do Serena stuff"- Serena Williams on balancing between work and personal life

Serena Williams recently had an introspective discussion with American actor and singer Selena Gomez where she talked about balancing her personal and professional lives.

The American is not only a great tennis player; she is also a mother, an investor, and an entrepreneur. So it makes sense that juggling between all of these things is a hectic process. Yet, the former World No. 1 manages to do so seemingly without breaking a sweat.

In light of this, in an Instagram clip shared by Selena Gomez, the tennis legend spoke with the multi-hyphenate star about her thoughts on balancing between personal and professional life for Gomez's mental health platform, Wondermind.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged that juggling her personal and professional lives is difficult when asked how she takes care of herself. She continued by saying that she is still attempting to strike a balance in terms of her own priorities.

"It's hard! It's not easy, that's why I said I can do better, because do all this stuff: I do my work and then VC (venture capital) stuff and then do Olympia stuff, my daughter, but I don't do Serena stuff. And I'm still trying to figure out the balance of how to prioritize myself," Serena Williams said.

Williams, who recently shared her retirement plans in a first-person essay with Vogue Magazine, hasn't had the best of comebacks after a year-long hiatus.

She was defeated by Harmony Tan in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon championships, a tournament she had previously won seven times. Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu cut her run short in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, respectively.

"I'm super disciplined in tennis, so it's really interesting how to transfer that to other aspects of my life"- Serena Williams

When asked if she translates her tennis discipline into her daily life, the 40-year-old stated that she is highly disciplined in tennis, which allows her to employ that consistency in other fields as well.

"I'm super disciplined in tennis. And, without trying to pontificate, know what it takes to be successful and to be the best at something. And so it's really interesting how to transfer that to other aspects of my life," Williams said.

"With VC (venture capital), I know I need a really good team. I need to work X amount of hours to do these deals. I need to just kind of understand, like, what is the formula? You know? Does the formula that I've done in tennis work with what I do here? And typically it does," she added.

Serena Williams will next participate at the 2022 US Open -- which is most probably the last tournament of her career -- and will attempt to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

