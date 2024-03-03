Arthur Fils has issued an apology after he blasted a Chile Open supervisor over the conditions at the Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica in Santiago.

Fils blew up during his quarterfinal match against Spain's Pedro Martinez on Friday, March 1. He argued with the supervisor over the clay court in play being substandard.

During a changeover in the match, the Frenchman questioned the supervisor's position to comment on the quality of the court as the non-athlete between the two.

"How do you know? Tell me, how we do? F**king hell. That's the worst... Don't yell about what? Are you a f**king athlete? Are you a f**king athlete? I'm asking to you please answer. Are you a f**king athlete? So how do you know if it's possible to play or not on this court," Arthur Fils said.

"How do you know? Man, I told you before this tournament no? I told you before this tournament. What happened now? What happened now? Answer my f**king question, what happened now," he added.

Fils eventually ended up on the wrong side as he lost the match 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-2 to Martinez. A few hours later, he took to Instagram and regretted his conduct on the court, writing:

"I wanted to apologize for my irritation yesterday, it's not a good behavior."

Arthur Fils also claimed that he was more upset with an injury concern than the playing conditions. He wrote:

"To clarify everything, I wasn't annoyed by the bad bounces on the court. This can happen anywhere. I was especially worried because of an injury felt during the game due to the state of the court."

The 19-year-old stated he was due to undergo an examination before he headed to Indian Wells.

"Risking your season because of dangerous court is not something pleasant for all high-level athletes. I hope you guys will understand. Have to do some exams now and see you probably in IW," Arthur Fils added.

Arthur Fils third player after Roberta Carballes Baena and Cristian Garin to comment on 2024 Chile Open playing conditions

Roberto Carballes Baena exited the Chile Open in 1R as well

Arthur Fils is not the first player to complain about the playing conditions at the 2024 Chile Open. Roberto Carballes Baena and Cristian Garin too have expressed their annoyance during the last week in Santiago.

After crashing out of the tournament in the opening round, Carballes Baena targeted the ATP and claimed any player could easily get injured while moving on the court.

"I think it's a shame that an ATP is played on this court, I think it’s dangerous for the players. With fear all the time to get injured and with terrible bounces… and sometimes the ball doesn’t even bounce! I did feel that I could get injured. Every time I was forced I was afraid to tighten my leg because it was sinking all the time," Carballes Baena told CLAY.

Cristian Garin, who also fell in the first round, said:

"I don't like to criticize the tournament because it is here, but it is the worst court at the ATP level I have played on," Cristian Garin said in a post-match interview at the Chile Open.