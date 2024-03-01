"Worst court at the ATP level I've played" - Cristian Garin joins Roberto Carballes Baena in criticising 'dangerous' conditions at Chile Open

Cristian Garin joined Roberto Carballes Baena in voicing concern over the condition of the courts at the 2024 Chile Open.

Garin was defeated by compatriot Tomas Barrios in the first round 6-7(3), 5-7 at the Chile Open. The Chilean was critical of the court conditions during the post-match interview as he labeled the Club Deportivo Universidad Católica courts the "worst courts" on the ATP Tour.

"I don't like to criticize the tournament because it is here, but it is the worst court at the ATP level I have played on," Cristian Garin said in the post-match interview.

This comes after Carballes Baena gave an interview to CLAY regarding the dangerous conditions prevalent at the Chile Open. Baena mentioned that it is a shame that an ATP-level match is being played on a "dangerous" court.

"What do you want me to tell you, that the tournament is sh*t? That on the court you can’t play? I think it’s a shame that an ATP is played on this court, I think it’s dangerous for the players. Hopefully this tournament will never be held again," Carballes Baena said in a interview with CLAY.

The Spaniard revealed that the ball was also not bouncing well.

"This is not tennis, in the end this becomes the tombola. With fear all the time to get injured and with terrible bounces… and sometimes the ball doesn’t even bounce! I did feel that I could get injured. Every time I was forced I was afraid to tighten my leg because it was sinking all the time. In fact I ended up with discomfort in my back," Baena added.

Cristian Garin: "Nowadays I can lose to anyone"

Cristian Garin at the 2024 Australian Open

Post his first-round exit at the Chile Open against Tomas Barrios, Garin opened up about his "low level" of tennis.

"My level is very low, full of injuries, nowadays I can lose to anyone (...) I try a lot and playing this badly is depressing," Cristian Garin said in a post-match interview.

He added that his ankle, back and wrist had not been in the best of shape for a year. He labeled his defeat against Barrios his worst match in a long time.

"My ankle, my back, my wrist have been bothering me for a year. I can't get anything out of these two weeks. One of my worst games in a long time," added Garin.