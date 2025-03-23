"I would’ve been fined another $80,000" - Reilly Opelka discloses hefty Indian Wells fine after Holger Rune's 'hindrance' claim in Miami Open 2R

Reilly Opelka recently revealed that he was fined a whopping $80,000 for complaining about the lights at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Opelka's disclosure came in the aftermath of his second-round win over Holger Rune at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open. During the match, the Dane made a complaint similar to the one the American had made at Indian Wells.

Shortly after Opelka's 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) victory against Rune in Miami, the American was asked about his thoughts on the Dane complaining to the chair umpire and claiming hindrance due to the lights turning on suddenly as a point was being contested.

Opelka called Rune's complaint "valid" and then went on to disclose the $80,000 fine he received for his own similar complaint during his first-round loss to Roman Safiullin at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"I don’t know. It was valid. If the lights bug him, they bug him. I don’t think he’s making anything up. He played within the rules to do the video review. There was no foul play on his side," Opelka said.

Reilly Opelka proceeded to suggest that if he had been the one to raise an objection instead of Holger Rune, he would have been slapped with another $80,000 fine.

"If that were me I probably would’ve been fined another 80 G’s like I did last week at Indian Wells . They couldn’t figure out how to turn on the lights. I asked for them. And then boom, I got slapped with a nice fine. So I’m playing for free this week," he added.

After defeating No. 11 seed Rune from the Miami Open, Opelka is going to face No. 20 seed Tomas Machac in the third round of the prestigious Masters 1000 event.

Reilly Opelka to battle against Tomas Machac for place in Miami Open 2025 4R

Tomas Machac (Source: Getty)

In-form Czech, Tomas Machac is slated to be Reilly Opelka's third-round opponent at the 2025 Miami Open. Machac, the No. 20 seed in Miami, won his maiden ATP Tour-level title earlier this year at the Mexican Open, shortly before arriving in the US for the Sunshine Double.

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the 24-year-old's campaign was cut short by injury. Machac, the No. 19 seed at Indian Wells, had to retire mid-match during his second-round clash against Yosuke Watanuki in the Californian desert.

Reilly Opelka and Tomas Machac have faced each other only once previously, with that particular meeting coming in the second round of this year's Australian Open. It turned out to be a thrilling five-set marathon, as the Czech ultimately came through with a 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 win.

