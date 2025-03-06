WATCH: Reilly Opelka slapped with unsportsmanlike conduct warning after fiery exchange with chair umpire at Indian Wells

Reilly Opelka was involved in controversy during his BNP Paribas Open first-round loss to Roman Safiullin. The American had a heated discussion with the chair umpire due to bad lights before abruptly calling for a physio. Later, Opelka even received a warning.

On Wednesday, March 5, Opelka took on Safiullin in the first round of the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells. The American led 5-2 in the first set before completely losing the grip and dropping four games in a row.

In the second set, when Opelka was to serve at 1-1, he complained to the chair umpire about bad lights. The umpire asked the 27-year-old to continue playing while the lights were turned on, but Opelka refused, claiming he couldn't see.

In a surprising turn of events, the American called for a physio claiming he hurt his wrist while talking to the umpire. The chair umpire informed Opelka that it was not the right way to stop play, but the former was adamant as he sat on his bench and a stop for physio was announced.

Interestingly, Opelka decided to play when the lights were turned on and received a warning for Unsportsmanlike Conduct.

He eventually won the game and the physio came to look but the American asked the physio to leave. The match ended with Safiullin winning the second set 6-4 and setting up an exciting second-round clash against 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Reilly Opelka was penalized at the Dallas Open 2025 for dropping an F-bomb

Reilly Opelka t the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Reilly Opelka has already had his fair share of controversies in 2025. On February 7, during his Dallas Open second-round clash against Cameron Norrie, Opelka faced disturbance from someone in the crowd during his serve. Calling that person out, the American said:

"You doing it on fu***ng purpose or what? Go the f**k inside buddy"

However, chair umpire Greg Allensworth was not pleased and awarded a point to Norrie as Opelka received a penalty for audible obscenity. The American, who won the match, went on a lengthy rant about Allensworth during his post-match interview.

"Greg Allensworth was the worst ref in the institute like we were talking about in the locker room all the players. It's a coincidence like literally two days ago. Definitely, like the worst umpire on tour. He almost changed the outcome of that match just because he doesn't really know what he's doing," Reilly Opelka said.

Opelka has also been in the news due to his controversial attacks on doubles tennis, and has repeatedly claimed the format should be discontinued.

