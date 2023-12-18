"I wouldn’t want my child to become a headliner" - Alexander Bublik reveals conversation he had with wife Tatiyana about raising son Vasily

Alexander Bublik recently spoke about how he goes about raising his child away from the limelight.

Bublik has largely kept his personal life out of the public eye. Until last year, not much was known about his wife, Tatiyana. However, despite Bublik's preference for privacy, the Kazakh let his fans know about the birth of their first child, son Vasily, in August 2022.

Since welcoming the bundle of joy, Alexander Bublik has occasionally shared highlights from his personal life on social media. These glimpses have included pictures from his family vacations and red-carpet appearances with his wife Tatiyana.

Bublik’s wife and baby have also been spotted in his players’ box. Following his title win in Halle this year, the 26-year-old shared a heart-warming moment with the two on court.

Alexander Bublik recently spoke about the incident in an interview with Championat and hinted that he is not a fan of the media attention. The World No. 32 said that he wouldn’t want his child to be a “headliner.”

“I wouldn’t want my child to become a ‘headliner.’ Or so that photographs of the child can be found in every public page in the world. I believe that personal life should be personal, at least for me.”

Bublik then shared a conversation he had with his wife, where she suggested that he put himself in Vasily’s shoes and understand the reason behind not sharing the baby’s pictures.

“My wife said a very correct thing. I wanted to post something from my vacation - there were a lot of cute photos - and she asked: ‘Would you like the whole world to see your childhood photos when you grow up?’ I thought that probably not. Therefore, I would like him to decide for himself, when he grows up, whether to display his childhood photos or not. Yes, as a parent I think this is funny,” he said.

Bublik added that, as a public figure, he may entertain some attention, but he has chalked out his limits.

“I definitely wouldn’t like it if my parents posted 2 thousand photos over 18 years of their life. I share as a public figure, even to some extent obliged - a part of me asks to do this - sponsors, fans. I try to share a piece of my personal life, but I do it very specifically and with great care.”

A brief look at Alexander Bublik's 2023 season

Alexander Bublik at the ATP 500 in Halle

Alexander Bublik had a breakthrough season in 2023. The Kazakh, who managed to win just one of his first seven ATP finals before this season, earned a perfect result this time around as he won both the title clashes he featured in.

Bublik won his biggest career title yet at this year's ATP 500 in Halle. During the week he took some noteworthy scalps, defeating the likes of Borna Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev, before getting the better of Andrey Rublev in the final.

The 26-year-old also produced his best run at a Grand Slam by making the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships. He was knocked out of the event by Rublev this time around.

Thanks to his purple patch during the grasscourt season, Bublik reached a career-high ranking of World No. 25.

During the tail-end of the season, Alexander Bublik scripted yet another successful campaign - at the ATP 250 in Antwerp, where he lifted his third career trophy by outsmarting rising French sensation Arthur Fils in the final.