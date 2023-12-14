"Iconic" - Emma Raducanu in awe of Charlize Theron as the actress stuns in new photoshoot for Dior's "In My Lady" series

Emma Raducanu, the sensational British tennis player, recently paid tribute to South African actress Charlize Theron for the latter's “In My Lady” series with Dior.

The “In My Lady” photoshoot is a captivating display of Charlize Theron's talent, embodying moods that gracefully transition between classic elegance and modern edge. From exuding confidence in a shirt and black pencil skirt to emanating alluring charm in a buttery leather trench coat, Charlize Theron owns each look with natural grace.

Emma Raducanu applauded Charlize Theron on Instagram for the series and called her “iconic” after the actress released her stunning new photoshoot.

Emma Raducanu's Instagram post about "In My Lady" series

Emma Raducanu made history in September 2021 by becoming the first qualifier and youngest British player in history to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open. Raducanu's incredible run saw her jump to British No. 1 and the top 25 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.

Earlier that year, Emma Raducanu made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon. She made it to the fourth round and in the process became the youngest British woman to advance to the last 16 of Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Emma Raducanu explores Hong Kong’s culture and food ahead of return in 2024

Emma Raducanu's Hong Kong trip

Emma Raducanu recently delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her trip to Hong Kong. Raducanu was in Hong Kong to attend events hosted by her corporate partner HSBC. The talented 21-year-old tennis star explored attractions in the city and indulged in local cuisine aside from participating in business events.

During her visit to Hong Kong, Emma Raducanu graciously treated her followers to captivating pictures on her Instagram account showcasing her exploration of the city.

"Fuelled by dim sum this trip🥢spectacular city🌃🌆," Emma Raducanu captioned her post.

Emma Raducanu visited a few other places in Hong Kong, including the Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts, local cafes, art galleries, and the HSBC Tower, where she headlined the fireside chat event.

Raducanu is expected to make a comeback to the court in 2024 after a season spent on the sidelines due to injuries.