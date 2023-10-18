"For sure" - Emma Raducanu agrees that she is 'back & better than ever' amid rehabilitation as she gears up for 2024 season

Emma Raducanu has agreed that she is 'back and better than ever' amidst rehabilitation as she prepares to return on tour in 2024.

Raducanu has been out of action for more than six months, taking time off-court to address persistent wrist issues. The Brit underwent minor surgeries to remove bone spurs on her wrists. She also went through an ankle procedure and has since been undergoing rehabilitation.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, October 17, Raducanu shared a few glimpses of her recovery session.

"rehab but make it," Emma Raducanu wrote.

One fan opined that Raducanu is 'back and better than ever' to which the former US Open champion conveyed her agreement.

Via Raducanu's Instagram page

Raducanu has been on the sidelines since the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she suffered a first-round defeat to Jelena Ostapenko, 6-2, 6-1. She later missed out on the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, with her only Grand Slam appearance this year coming at the Australian Open.

Raducanu recently reflected on how difficult it was for her to watch the Grand Slams from the sidelines. However, she remains determined to turn things around next season.

"Next season I'll be back. This season all the Slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," Raducanu told BBC Sports.

Emma Raducanu is going to come back and play some great tennis, says Leylah Fernandez

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Leylah Fernandez expects Emma Raducanu to play some 'great tennis' on her return to the tour. She recently stated that the Brit has a point to prove, something she feels will incite a strong comeback.

"I know Emma is working hard, I know she is hungry, she has something to prove, so I’m sure she’s going to come back and play some great tennis," Leylah Fernandez stated. (via South China Morning Post)

Fernandez also stated that Raducanu is 'great' for the sport and expressed hopes of competing against her at the highest level again.

"Hopefully, we do see her because she is great for the sport. She has got something special for the WTA and for women’s tennis. Hopefully, we can both compete at the highest level once again side by side," the Canadian added.

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez faced each other once on tour, in the 2021 US Open final, where the Brit registered a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory to clinch the only Grand Slam title of her career.