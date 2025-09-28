"Iconic lack of handshake" - Fans react as Jelena Ostapenko's doubles partner Hsieh Su-wei snubs China Open opponent amid longstanding feud

Jelena Ostapenko's doubles partner Hsieh Su-wei stirred controversy after their doubles win at the 2025 China Open when she snubbed one of their opponents during the post-match exchange. Fans speculated about the reasons behind the cold exhange, with many linking it to their longstanding feud.Ostapenko and Hsieh made a strong start to their doubles campaign at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, claiming a 5-6, 6-4, 11-9 win over Jiang Xinyu and Chan Hao-ching. Although Hsieh was quick to shake hands with Jiang after celebrating with the Latvian, she made no move to extend the same gesture to Chan, which caught fans' attention.&quot;Iconic lack of handshake at the net. It involved Hsieh Su-wei, but of course Ostapenko was also at the scene of the crime 😭,&quot; a fan posted alongside a clip of the incident.Fans wasted no time in providing context for the &quot;generational beef&quot; between Hsieh Su-Wei and Chan Hao-ching. One of them said that Hsieh had long maintained that the Chinese Taipei Tennis Association (CTTA) favored the Chan sisters over her. The former doubles World No. 1 had publicly voiced her discontent when they were allowed to choose their coach for the 2016 Rio Olympics while her request was denied.Meanwhile, another fan recalled that Chan Hao-ching's sister, Chan Yung-jan, had pulled out the 2017 Summer Universiade to team up with Martina Hingis at the US Open, leaving Hsieh's brother, Hsieh Cheng-peng, stranded before their mixed doubles semifinal.&quot;Oooh I do remember that one time one of the Chans ditched Su-wei’s brother for US Open?&quot; one fan commented.&quot;It’s a very long story! Both are Taiwanese players and Su-Wei has long maintained that their tennis federation has favored the Chan sisters over her because of their greater political influence,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;Chan Hao-Ching hahaha, she and Su-Wei have generational beef,&quot; said another.Others were entertained by Hsieh Su-wei's &quot;animated&quot; reactions and joked about Jelena Ostapenko being on the sidelines for the incident just weeks after her own controversial net exchange with Taylor Townsend at the US Open.&quot;The finger wag was out so you know she’s pleased with herself. Mother showing Penko that one can be a petty winner in addition to being a petty loser 🤣,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;THE WINNER?? THE SCREAM?? THE CELEBRATION?? THE SNUB?? Su-Wei is such a goddamn legend 😩,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;First time Penko is in a supporting role in a drama,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;Penko fits soooo well in this scenario 🤣,&quot; said yet another.Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko gear up for China Open doubles 2RHsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko - Source: GettyAfter beating Jiang Xinyu and Chan Hao-ching, Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko will take on Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova or Shuko Aoyama and Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the China Open.If the pair reach the quarterfinals, they will battle it out against the winner of the match between Ulrikke Eikeri and Giuliana Olmos vs. Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls for a spot in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.On the singles side, Jelena Ostapenko's campaign came to an end in the second round, as she suffered a shock 6-3, 6-2 loss to Priscilla Hon in her opening match after a first-round bye.