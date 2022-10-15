"Idiots, vandalizing someone else’s stuff is something I generally disagree with" - Andy Roddick reacts to climate activists vandalizing Van Gogh's painting

Former tennis professional Andy Roddick criticized climate activists for vandalizing one of Vincent van Gogh's iconic paintings, "Sunflowers." Roddick took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the incident and called the vandals "idiots."

"Idiots," Roddick captioned his tweet.

On Friday, a couple of climate activists wearing "Just Oil" t-shirts threw tomato soup at the iconic painting of Van Gogh at London's National Gallery. They then glued themselves to the wall in protest of climate inaction.

After Roddick's remarks, a user accused the American of not caring for the planet and urged him to "do better."

"Is art worth more than the life of the planet? Come on Brother - you can do better. You ARE better, the user tweeted.

Andy Roddick, the 2003 US Open winner, responded to the criticism by clarifying that "vandalizing someone else’s stuff" is something he doesn't support. He added that the notion of "if you don't support this behavior, you don't care about the planet" is not applicable by any means.

"Well no it’s not. Vandalizing someone else’s stuff is something I generally disagree w though. Not sure that “if you don’t support this behavior, you don’t care about the planet” is a realistic take," Roddick wrote in his tweet.

American tennis player Reilly Opelka also joined the bandwagon as he cheekily called the move "smart," in an attempt to take a sarcastic dig at the protesters.

"Smart," Opelka captioned his tweet.

Reilly Opelka is currently taking his time off the court as he recovers from a hip injury.

"He should have his points from Wimbledon" - Andy Roddick on Novak Djokovic

Olympics Day 4 - Tennis

21-time Grand Slam singles winner Novak Djokovic won back-to-back titles at the Tel Aviv Open and Astana Open. The Serb beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in Kazakhstan's capital city to win the 90th ATP singles title of his career.

The Wimbledon winner is currently ranked seventh in the world, however, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick stated that it's not beneficial to have the Serb ranked No. 7 when his level has stayed the same. The 2003 US Open champion added that Djokovic should have won points for his triumph at Wimbledon.

"I’m happy he’s putting these points on the board. It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed. He should have his points from Wimbledon," Roddick wrote.

