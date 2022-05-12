"If anyone is giving Naomi too much attention it's you - Renowned journalist Ben Rothenberg comes out in support of Naomi Osaka

Renowned journalist Ben Rothenburg has lambasted a fan who tweeted that Naomi Osaka is getting too much attention.

Osaka, who admitted to grappling with mental health issues last year, has received support and criticism in almost equal measure. Most fans and fellow players have been sympathetic to her and thankful that she raised a very pertinent issue that could afflict anyone. However, there have been others who feel she is overplaying the issue for the sake of publicity.

Seeded second at Roland Garros last year, she refused to do a scheduled interview with the press following her first-round win. Faced with a threat of disqualification, she withdrew from the tournament, citing mental health issues. She also pulled out of Wimbledon but appeared at the Tokyo Olympics.

She made a return to Cincinnati but announced another break after an early US Open exit. Osaka made her return to action earlier this year, recently admitting that she's having a 'blast on the court' for the first time in a while.

One fan tweeted:

"It's ridiculous Naomi get that much attention."

However, Rothenberg hit back, saying:

"Bruh if anyone is giving Naomi too much attention it's you. ... from a quick look you've tweeted about her 30+ times this year and lost $1000 betting against her. Must suck to suck."

Naomi Osaka's 2022 campaign so far

Naomi Osaka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

Naomi Osaka started her 2022 campaign at the Melbourne Summer Series 1, where she made the quarterfinals.

On her next stop at the Australian Open, she reached the third round, losing to Amanda Anisimova in a third-set tiebreak. She made a round-of-64 exit in Indian Wells but made an inspired run to the Miami final, where she was beaten by Iga Swiatek. That run helped her move from No. 77 to 35th in the world.

Making her European claycourt debut at the Madrid Masters last week, Osaka won her opener against Anastasia Potapova. However, she lost her next match against Sara Sorribes Tormo to exit the tournament.

Currently ranked No. 38th in the world, Osaka has withdrawn from the ongoing Italian Masters in Rome due to an ankle injury she sustained in the match against Potapova. She said:

“Unfortunately I’m going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn’t healed yet. It’s an Achilles injury so I need to be careful especially in advance of Roland Garros."

It remains to be seen if she will recover in time to feature at Roland Garros.

