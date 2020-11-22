'If the Australian Open court is quick, don’t bet against Roger Federer,' Paul Annacone and Andy Roddick weigh up the Swiss' chances

Andy Roddick, Paul Annacone, and Jim Courier recently came together to assess Roger Federer’s chances ahead of the Swiss legend’s much-anticipated return in 2021. The American trio spoke at length about both Roger Federer and Serena Williams while appearing on a talk show for Tennis Channel.

All three spoke keeping in mind the Australian Open, which would be Federer’s first Grand Slam in almost a year. The World No. 5 is likely to play a few warm-up events before the tournament to find his touch.

It is no secret that his form - upon his return - will be significantly assessed on his performance at the Australian Open.

Andy Roddick - one of Roger Federer’s greatest rivals - was quick to point out that the Swiss’ performances would depend a great deal upon the speed of the courts in Melbourne.

The three-time Wimbledon runner-up opined that Federer’s aggressive and proactive game would benefit a lot more if the courts played extremely quickly.

“He (Roger Federer), wants the court to be very fast when he arrives in Australia,” Roddick explained. “That makes his gameplay a lot easier. Makes the rallies much, much shorter, he doesn’t have to get into these long extended rallies.”

The American hoped that Federer would be able to get back close to his best. Roddick, however, added a word of caution by pointing out that knee surgeries were challenging to come back from.

“I’d like to see him, and I think the tennis world would like to see him or at least a shadow of the Federer that we know," Roddick said. "But we will see, I’m assuming knee surgeries don’t get any easier to come back from when you are 39 years old.”

Roger Federer’s former coach Paul Annacone agreed with Roddick. He stressed that it would be necessary for the six-time Australian Open champion to find a way to recover well from the rigors of a Grand Slam match, and maintain his health throughout the fortnight.

“That’s the big key, when you’re 39 years of age, how quickly and how well you recover. With Roger, we have seen that before, the thing that becomes more challenging is not to play great but to stay great. Can he stay great for seven matches over two weeks at a major?,” Annacone said.

Annacone, however, seemed a bit more optimistic about Roger Federer’s chances and stated that he wouldn’t count the Swiss out if the latter was healthy and serving well.

“If he is healthy and hits the spots on his serve, and that court is quick like Andy talks about, don’t bet against him,” Annacone concluded.

If Roger Federer still has a lively right arm, he’s still gonna be awfully tough to beat: Jim Courier

Jim Courier believes that Roger Federer's serve will be essential for him

Two-time Australian Open champion Jim Courier then weighed in with his thoughts on Federer’s impending return. He believes that if Federer and Serena Williams could maintain a healthy first-serve percentage, they would be tough to get past.

“If Roger and Serena can have the good serve percentage and they still have a lively right arm, they’re still gonna be awfully tough to beat,” Courier remarked.

Courier asserted that he would be surprised if Federer didn’t make the last four of a Major next year despite being fully fit.

“I would be frankly surprised if Federer doesn’t make a semi next season, again if he is healthy,” Courier said.