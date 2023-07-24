If Carlos Alcaraz doesn't get too full of himself, he can win 15 Grand Slams: Jimmy Connors

Tennis legend Jimmy Connors recently predicted the number of Grand Slam titles Carlos Alcaraz could win in his career. Connors stated that if the Spanish prodigy managed to avoid getting complacent, he would end up with 15 Majors.

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old won Wimbledon 2023, his second Grand Slam title. He downed Novak Djokovic in the decider on Centre Court in London. In 2022, Alcaraz outdid Norway's Casper Ruud at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to clinch the US Open.

Speaking on the Advantage Connors podcast, the former World No. 1 remarked that Carlos Alcaraz could win 15 Majors if he competed for another 12 years, which meant that the youngster had around 48 Grand Slam tournaments to appear in. He said:

"If Carlos Alcaraz plays until he is 33. So, he has got 13 years. Let's just say he plays for 12 more years, that is 48 more slams. And if he doesn’t get too full of himself, I would say 15."

The eight-time Grand Slam winner advised Alcaraz to continue to put in the same amount of effort as he has done so far.

"That is if he doesn't think he doesn't have to go out and work hard and it's gonna come easy. He needs to continue what he's doing now and looks like he will. He has that passion, that smile, that excitement, and that feel for what he's doing," he said.

Connors further argued that in the coming years, a lot of youngsters are expected to draw motivation from Alcaraz's heroics and eventually rise up to challenge him later in his career. The 70-year-old said:

"I say that because there’s going to be some new kids coming up now, you know those who see him. The 16, 17, and 18 who see him and say, 'If he can do it, I can do it too! If he’s working like this, I’m working like that!' But they are all going to find their own way."

Connors further advised Alcaraz to be a role model for the younger generation.

"I think he has got to start setting the precedent now for the youth. It only depends on what comes up behind him because he knows what is in front of him and I don't think he's afraid of that," Connors said.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic is the next rivalry: Jimmy Connors

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Day 14: Wimbledon 2023

Jimmy Connors recently opined that 'Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic' will be the next big rivalry in the world of tennis, saying:

"I think that's the new good rivalry between Djokovic and Alcaraz. If Djoker still feels like he needs to put in the time and the effort he has put in up to this point, I think for the next couple of years, it is the next rivalry."

At the moment, Alcaraz leads 2-1 head-to-head against the 23-time Grand Slam champion. In the Majors, the count is tied at 1-1, with Djokovic beating him in the semifinal of this year's French Open.

