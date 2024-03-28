Nick Kyrgios has sent his best wishes to Dominic Thiem after the Austrian recently said that he has been struggling with a recurring wrist injury.

Dominic Theim ruptured the tendons in his right wrist at the 2021 Mallorca Championships and was forced to skip the rest of 2021 and the entirety of the 2022 season.

The Austrian took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to confirm that he had suffered the same injury during a Challenger event in Hungary a couple of weeks ago.

"Unfortunately, little bit before the Challenger in Hungary, the first tournament back for me, my wrist started to make some issues again," Dominic Thiem said on Instagram.

He added:

"I started to have those clicks again which bothered me also straight after I came back from the injury three years ago. And also this strange feeling came back and yeah it turned to pain in the last weeks and there is a minor inflammation there."

The former World No. 3 said that his training sessions have been shortened to allow him to play at the upcoming ATP 250 tournament in Estoril, Portugal. Thiem also thanked fans for their continued support during these tough times.

Australian ATP star Nick Kyrgios sympathized with Thiem's ordeal and wished him a speedy recovery via a message on the social media platform X.

Kyrgios, who himself has been out of action since June 2023 due to injury, told Thiem to be proud of his achievement and stated that when he returns to the tour, it will be a "bonus" for all the fans.

"Take your time @domithiem wrists are incredibly tough. You have achieved amazing things in your career and you should be proud! If you come back it’s a bonus for us all," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

Dominic Thiem is yet to win a match on 2024 ATP Tour

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has struggled with form since he returned to action in 2023 after his wrist injury. That struggle continued in 2024 as well and the former US Open champion is yet to win an ATP Tour-level match this year. He began his 2024 season at the Brisbane International.

He qualified for the main draw after bettering James Mccabe and Giulio Zappieri in the qualifying round. Theim was drawn against Spanish legend Rafael Nadal in the opening round. Nadal, playing his first match in nearly a year, defeated Thiem in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

Dominic Thiem headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open and lost to No. 27 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set marathon 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

The 30-year-old dropped down to Challenger level to regain his form but lost in the opening round at Szekesfehervar Challenger in Hungary. At the Zadar Challenger in Croatia, Thiem won his first match of the year against Filip Krajnovic in the opening round before losing in the second round.