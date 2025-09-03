"If Djokovic doesn't retire soon, poor Taylor Fritz is going to surpass Gael Monfils": Fans worry as American moves to 0-11 vs Serb after US Open loss

Fans expressed concern for Taylor Fritz after his US Open quarterfinal defeat extended his head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic to 0-11. Many noted that the American is now just nine losses away from Gael Monfils’ infamous 0-20 record against the Serb.

Fourth seed Fritz hoped to begin the reversal of his 0-10 head-to-head record against Djokovic at the 2025 US Open. However, the Serb was clinical again in a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win over the American to extend his lead to 11-0.

In the four matches before the quarterfinal in New York, Fritz looked in fine form. He was playing some impressive tennis and even earned a solid straight-sets win over 21st seed Tomas Machac. Against the Serb, however, Fritz looked lost. He was not tactically prepared and made multiple in-game mistakes, leading to another loss.

Fans online were worried for Fritz, who approached an infamous record held by 38-year-old Frenchman Monfils. In a head-to-head encounter that began two decades ago, Monfils has failed to beat Djokovic in 20 matches.

"If Djokovic doesn't retire soon, the poor Taylor Fritz is going to surpass Monfils in losses to Djokovic without beating him even once jajaj" one fan wrote.

Ger ♀ @germalife Si Djokovic no se retira en poco tiempo, el pobre Taylor Fritz va a superar a Monfils en derrotas con Djokovic sin ganarle ni un solo partido jajaj

"Taylor Fritz welcome to The Gael Monfils Zone," another fan wrote.

"Only 9 more losses to Djokovic and Fritz can join the Monfils club," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Fritz's record against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"0-11 h2h with grandpa… taylor fritz is better than me because id quit the sport😭😭😭" one fan wrote.

"Fritz will never beat Novak. Not enough variety to hurt him," another fan wrote.

One fan referred to Fritz's dominance over Alexander Zverev and wrote:

"There are 3 versions of Fritz on tour: one that plays against Zverev, one that plays against Djokovic, and one that plays against the rest of the tour."

Taylor Fritz opened up about his missed chances during the US Open QF against Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz lamented his US Open quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic as a match of squandered chances. He emphasized the numerous opportunities that don’t make the stat sheet.

"I had so many more chances that you're not going to see on a stat line," Fritz said (via US Open website). "I was in points at Love-30, 15-30, 30-All. I was just playing these points just really poorly. When it comes down to the break points themselves, I'd say, out of the first 10, I would say five or six of them he played pretty well."

Fritz also reflected on the missed breakthrough, admitting he couldn't afford to fall two sets down in big matches. He admitted that although he had his chances with the performance he brought, he simply needed to serve better.

Despite the American's strong showing, winning nearly as many total points as Djokovic in a tight, hard-fought match, his ability to convert just 2 of 13 break points ultimately decided the outcome. Djokovic will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal of the 2025 US Open.

