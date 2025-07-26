"If you're Djokovic or Serena Williams, that's okay" - Former pro downplays Emma Raducanu’s US Open chances despite stunning Citi DC Open run

Former British Pro Barry Cowen assessed the chances of Emma Raducanu at the upcoming US Open by comparing her to Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, after her recent success at the Citi DC Open. The 22-year-old raced past some big names like- Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, and Maria Sakkari with ease to find a spot in the final four of the ATP 500 tournament.

Cowen, who is now an established pundit, gave a critical assessment of the Briton's chances in the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season and said that Raducanu has the potential to outperform expectations.

However, what concerns him is her inconsistent winning streak, while citing an example from her last year's Washington campaign.

Speaking to media outlet Tennishead, Cowan said:

“She played two really good matches, she won, she built momentum, she lost narrowly to [Paula] Badosa in the quarter-finals, and then she didn’t play after that until the US Open."

However, he explained that her inactivity also factors into her performance and said that it can only work if one is at the level of Novak Djokovic or Serena Williams.

“Well, you can’t expect to play, you know, one great week and then not play for three or four weeks and then pick it up. At 30 years of age or 35 years of age, if you’re a Djokovic or further back, Serena Williams, that’s okay. But for Raducanu, she needs matches,” added Cowen.

However, he was delighted to finally see Emma Raducanu try to bridge that gap by also competing in doubles.

Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina retired from doubles match at Washington

Emma Raducanu at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina retired from their semifinal match against Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai at the Mubadala Citi DC Open while trailing 1-4 to their opponents. Even though the reason remains unclear, their withdrawal might be linked to some setbacks in Raducanu's health.

She struggled during her singles match against Maria Sakkari and even took an MTO (Medical Timeout) to get her blood pressure checked. After her match, she said:

"It was one of the toughest matches conditions-wise I have ever played in. Those points in the second set, I was getting a bit wobbly. I think the humidity here, it just makes it feel completely like you have just opened an oven and it just stayed open and your head is in there."

However, Raducanu has impressed in women's singles as she is set to face Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals.

