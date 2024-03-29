"If she doesn’t brush your dogs, she ain’t the one" - Nick Kyrgios gushes over girlfriend Costeen Hatzi grooming their golden retriever King

Nick Kyrgios recently expressed his affection for his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, praising her for grooming their golden retriever, King.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been in a relationship since December 2021 and the two are often spotted during different tournaments and events. Kyrgios, however, hasn't competed on the court since June 2023 and has pivoted toward commentating and analyzing tennis.

Hatzi also features heavily on the tennis icon's social media updates. On March 28, Kyrgios shared a video of Hatzi grooming their golden retriever on his Instagram story, accompanied by Chris Brown's hit single "Angel Numbers/Ten Toes."

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist captioned the post:

"If she doesn't brush your dogs when you are at work, she ain't the one."

A screenshot of Nick Kyrgios' recent Instagram story about his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Nick Kyrgios: "Costeen Hatzi knows the whirlwind of my life"

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios appeared on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast and shared with host Trevor Noah the secret to his fulfilling relationship with Costeen Hatzi. He said:

"I think the best thing about my relationship is that we have really nice, really good boundaries, and we both respect them. We know that trust is really the only currency you have in a relationship. Once you break it, I think it’s really hard, especially in the limelight."

The 28-year-old also said that Hatzi understands his energy and always has his back.

"She [Costeen Hatzi] knows the whirlwind of my life. Like when I travel and when I'm in the spotlight and what I'm doing with negativity or positivity, and I'm winning and I'm stressed. She's just there."

"I just play in the biggest stadiums in the world, and I get back to the little hallway. She's just waiting there, and she's like, 'Yeah, you did really well,' and it's like she just sits there and she's just like, 'I'm proud of you,' and we go home and will make food together," he added.

The 2023 season was relatively quiet for Kyrgios. He began the year by withdrawing from the Australian Open due to knee issues and didn't compete again until he suffered a loss to Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open.

The 28-year-old had plans to participate in the Halle Open and Wimbledon, but he couldn't due to a wrist injury. Eventually, he decided to end his season in August, just before the US Open, and hasn't played since then.