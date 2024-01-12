"We have really nice, really good boundaries, and we both respect them" - Nick Kyrgios on his relationship with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Kyrgios has been in a relationship with Sydney-based blogger and social media influencer Hatzi since December 2021. She has consistently shown her support for the former World No. 13, accompanying him to various tournaments across the globe.

Kyrgios recently made an appearance on the 'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast, where he discussed his relationship with his girlfriend. He talked about the challenges of being in a relationship with him, primarily due to the constant media attention that accompanies his fame.

"Oh, I mean, first of all, being in a relationship and like it out, I guess for anyone that’s kind of in the limelight, it’s not easy at all. Like, it’s really hard. There’s a lot of eyes on your relationship. There’s a lot of people that have their opinions, and on social media, they're commenting this or that like a lot of garbage that gets kind of fueled into it," Kyrgios said (at 59:20).

Kyrgios stated that he and Hatzi have a very understanding relationship, where they have established boundaries that they both respect.

"I think the best thing about my relationship is that we have really nice, really good boundaries, and we both respect them. We know that trust is really the only currency you have in a relationship. Once you break it, I think it’s really hard, especially in the limelight. Once it’s a little bit broken, it’s really too hard to fix. But she’s just present. I think that’s one thing that I say about my girlfriend," he said.

Kyrgios stated that Hatzi is always there for him, regardless of the whirlwind of attention, both positive and negative, that comes with his life.

"She knows the whirlwind of my life. Like when I travel and when I’m in the spotlight and what I’m doing with negativity or positivity, and I'm winning and I’m stressed. She's just there. I just play in the biggest stadiums in the world, and I get back to the little hallway. She’s just waiting there, and she’s like, 'Yeah, you did really well,’ and it’s like she just sits there and she’s just like, ‘I’m proud of you,’ and we go home and will make food together. It's just like, I love the simplest of things," Kyrgios added.

Nick Kyrgios collaborating with Naomi Osaka's production company in launching his video podcast series 'Good Trouble'

Nick Kyrgios with Naomi Osaka in 2022

Nick Kyrgios is collaborating with Naomi Osaka's media production company, Hana Kuma, to launch his very own video podcast series called 'Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios.'

According to Deadline, the series will premiere on January 24 and will feature exclusive interviews with celebrities from diverse backgrounds and fields. Kyrgios stated that he is excited for the launch of his show and extended his gratitude to Hanu Kuma for being "a great partner" in bringing his vision to fruition.

“I can’t wait for the release of my new series. It’s been tough for me to sit out the last year or so dealing with an injury, but I’ve had a lot of fun commentating and developing my own talk show. Hana Kuma has been a great partner and really brought my vision to life. We’ve got an all-star lineup of guests for Season 1, and I can’t wait for everyone to check it out,” Nick Kyrgios said.

The first guest on the former World No. 13's show will be British celebrity chef, restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay. Joining the lineup of illustrious guests will be tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Naomi Osaka, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jemele Hill, Jay Shetty, Rainn Wilson, and Mike Tyson.

