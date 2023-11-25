“If Emma Raducanu is mentally all in, I can help her win again and again”- Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci has expressed his interest in coaching British tennis player Emma Raducanu. Macci even believes he can help her achieve success.

Raducanu has been sidelined from on-court action due to multiple injuries since April 2023. Her last appearance came at the Stuttgart Open, where she lost her opening match to Jelena Ostapenko.

She was scheduled to take on Viktoriya Tomova at the Madrid Open but pulled out of the tournament. Later in May, she underwent multiple surgeries on both her wrists and left ankle.

Raducanu shot to fame after winning her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2021. However, she has struggled to find form since then. She took part in every Grand Slam in 2022 but crashed out early each time.

The 21-year-old was once ranked as high as the World No. 10 but currently sits in the 289th spot in the WTA rankings. She has, on occasions, blamed it on the attention that she wasn't able to cope with following her Grand Slam glory at Flushing Meadows.

Recently, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci extended his hand to help Emma Raducanu rediscover her form. He took to social media and wrote:

"During a podcast was discussing @EmmaRadacanu and helping her. I talked to her agent and told him I can help her team but I am not a travel coach. I assist many players and coaches on both tours and if this young lady is mentally All In I can help her Win Again and Again."

Macci suggested that the Brit needs to find the mental grit to win titles once she returns to professional tennis.

"Was asked about @EmmaRaducanu during an interview. If she is Locked Loaded and ready to Launch mentally then she 100% can be in the top ten again by the end of 2025. You do not lose the Skill but you 100% need the Will," Macci added.

Emma Raducanu: "Sometimes I think to myself I wish I'd never won the US Open"

Emma Raducanu

Earlier this year, Emma Raducanu weighed in on how she felt right after winning the 2021 US Open women's title as a teenager.

"That moment on the court, when I was celebrating [after winning the 2021 US Open title], I was like, I would literally trade any struggle in the world for this moment," Raducanu told The Sunday Times.

The 21-year-old, however, stated that she has entertained the thought of being better off mentally without the New York Major trophy.

"I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it's not easy. And sometimes I think to myself I wish I'd never won the US Open, I wish that didn't happen. Then I am like, remember that feeling, remember that promise, because it was completely pure," she added.

Raducanu is set to return to action next year, though no timeline has been announced for the same.

