Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci opens up about missing watching the American on tour

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently spoke about his take on her retirement and not watching the tennis icon on tour anymore.

Rick Macci was instrumental in the Williams sisters turning professional and also coached them in the early years of their careers. Serena retired in September 2022 after winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Meanwhile, Venus, who is still active professionally, has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

Rick Macci talked about the Williams sisters in the 39th episode of Match Point Canada on Sunday. When asked whether he misses watching Serena on tour competing and what his opinion was when she hung up the racket a year ago, he replied that Serena's retirement didn't surprise him at first. But, he was surprised that Venus and Serena Williams would still be playing at the ages of 40 and 41, respectively.

"First of, it didn't surprise me. I was surprised that her and VW would still be playing and VW is still playing. You know, they love to compete," Macci said.

He also stated that their retirement at the time could be because of their brand and their big names. Macci added that they have touched a lot of lives on and off the court. He concluded by saying he wasn't surprised that Serena eventually hung up the racket.

"It could be a lot also about the brand, they are so iconic, they have transformed so many peoples lives on and off the court but it didn't surprise me," Macci added.

Serena Williams' last professional tournament

2022 US Open - Serena Williams final match

Serena Williams' last professional appearance was at the 2022 US Open. The New York Major was also the first Grand Slam she won back in 1999.

During her career, she won six US Open titles in 1999, 2002, 2008, and three consecutive US Open titles from 2012 to 2014.

At the 2022 US Open, her first round opponent was Danka Kovinić whom she beat 6-3, 6-3. Williams then progressed to the second round to face Estonian star Anett Kontaveit, who was ranked No. 2 on the WTA rankings at the time. Williams defeated Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanović was her opponent in the third round and what would eventually be the last professional match of her career. The match ended 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in favor of the Australian.

In the US Open doubles category, Serena Williams partnered with sister Venus to win the New York Major in 1999 and 2009. In the mixed doubles category, she partnered with Belarusian tennis icon Max Mirnyi to clinch the title in 1998.

