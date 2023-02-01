"If you did even 30 seconds of research you'd know this isn't true" - Tennis fans take offense to Novak Djokovic being labeled 'vegan' by PETA

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is being called out by tennis fans for wrongly labeling Novak Djokovic as a 'vegan'.

Djokovic, who rose to the world No. 1 ranking following his triumph at this year's Australian Open, has often steered clear of the label 'vegan' despite being on a gluten-free and plant-based diet.

Djokovic has shifted to a mostly plant-based diet, yet refuses to adhere to the 'vegan' label in the fear of it being misrepresented and misused. During his post-match press conference at the 2019 Wimbledon where Djokovic defeated Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals, the 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed his dislike towards any label when asked if he was vegan.

"I don't like the labels to be honest, I do eat plant based for quite a few years already. But because of misinterpretation of labels and misuse of labels I just don't like that kind of name so to say but I do eat plant based." he answered

When the Serb lifted his record 10th Australian Open trophy on Sunday (January 29), PETA decided to congratulate him for his historic win by stating that the World No. 1 is vegan.

"The world’s #1 men’s single tennis player for a record 374 weeks is VEGAN!

"Congrats to Novak Djokovic for his 10th Australian Open win AND his new record: 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles."

Congrats to The world's #1 men's single tennis player for a record 374 weeks is VEGAN!Congrats to @DjokerNole for his 10th #AusOpen win AND his new record: 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles.

This did not go down well with tennis fans as the 35-year-old has explicitly denied the label in the past, and they called out the controversial non-profit organization for its lack of research.

"If you did even 30 seconds of research you'd know this isn't true," one fan tweeted

If you did even 30 seconds of research you'd know this isn't true.

A few more fans decided to correct PETA over their mistake, with one writing:

"Check with Novak. "Plant-based" is not the same as vegan or not even the same as vegetarian. The great majority of vegetarians drink milk or eat eggs, which vegans don't do."

"Plant-based" is not the same as vegan or not even the same as vegetarian.



"Plant-based" is not the same as vegan or not even the same as vegetarian. The great majority of vegetarians drink milk or eat eggs, which vegans don't do.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

フ⋆ィ⋆ジ⋆ラ⋆ブ | 🎞️ @glittelatte @peta @DjokerNole For a blue check account you sure are in a hurry posting something before doing all the research. 🤭 @peta @DjokerNole For a blue check account you sure are in a hurry posting something before doing all the research. 🤭

Joshua Harrison @Whatupyodog @peta @DjokerNole Im fairly certain hes not vegan, I’ve read about his diet a lot, he eats a small amount of meat typically if i remember correctly @peta @DjokerNole Im fairly certain hes not vegan, I’ve read about his diet a lot, he eats a small amount of meat typically if i remember correctly

Novak Djokovic dedicates his 10th Australian Open victory in Melbourne to fans

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall

Serbian star Novak Djokovic scripted history at this year's Major Down Under by winning the title for a record-extending 10th time. He edged past Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final on Sunday.

His win also secured him the World No. 1 ranking, and in the process, the Serb has equaled the record for most Grand Slam wins by a male player in the Open Era with Spain's Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slams as well.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's emotions overtook him when he won the final and broke down crying in his team's viewing box. It just goes to show how much the win meant to him, supported by fans flocking to Melbourne Park to cheer him on during the final.

Thousands watched the final match unfold on the big screen outside the Rod Laver Arena, waving the Serbian flag and making the scene look straight out of a packed football match.

The newly crowned champion later took to Instagram to share a video of him interacting with his fans during the tournament and dedicated his victory to his supporters.

"#NoleFam this one's for you"

